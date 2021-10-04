Halloween Kills Director On Challenges Of Filming Michael Myers

Spooky season is upon us, with many moviegoers partaking in horror movies over the month. Horror fans are in for a special treat with David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills. The legendary villain Michael Myers is back in theaters , although Green recently revealed the challenges of filming the boogeyman.

Michael Myers is one of the most iconic horror villains of all time, and a number of filmmakers have had the challenge of filming the masked figure. The mask in Halloween Kills also burned from his time trapped in Laurie’s home, which gives him a uniquely haunting experience. David Gordon Green explained how difficult it sometimes is to work with the iconic mask, saying:

The Michael Myers mask, it only works in certain angles and certain lighting environments. So sometimes you'll get so caught up in dialogue that you'll think, 'Oh wait. But then the mask is not getting the love it needs by the lighting department.' And so it's just kind of juggling all of those technical... I mean, there's no scene in this movie that's just two people talking in a room. So it gets very challenging trying to figure out where to prioritize. Is it in the atmosphere, is it in the technical, is it in the emotional?

What a puzzle. While shooting movies is a notoriously grueling experience, it seems that working with Michael Myers on a Halloween movie is especially challenging. Luckily for David Gordon Green and company, they have some experience already due to their work on Blumhouse’s 2018 sequel .

David Gordon Green’s comments come from his recent appearance at Beyond Fest (via ComicBook ) promoting the upcoming release of Halloween Kills. While being careful to guard the slasher’s secrets, it soon became clear that filming The Shape is much easier said than done. And the team has one more movie to make with Halloween Ends.

While Michael Myers is known for being devoid of emotions, special care still has to be taken with every shot of the killer in Halloween Kills. As David Gordon Green explains, they plan each one based on what’s being accomplished in the sequence. That informs what lighting is used, and how Michael is shot. And smart money says the burned half of the mask made this task even more complicated.

Anticipation for Halloween Kills is high, especially after the movie’s year-long delay. The project is arriving in both theaters and streaming on Peacock, which should allow for a wide audience to see Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode once again battle Michael Myers. Although now we might have newfound appreciation for each shot of the killer.