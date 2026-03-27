Jason Ritter’s ‘Embarrassing’ TikTok Dances Are My Favorite Matlock Promos, But I Need Melanie Lynskey’s Thoughts

Matlock currently still has one week left before returning to CBS in the 2026 TV schedule, and the stakes are quite high for Matty, Olympia, and now Julian with the Wellbrexa case. The last episode left off with Shae arrested for allegedly trying to bribe a juror. There weren’t a lot of laughs to be had, but you can look no further than Jason Ritter’s TikTok to see him dancing while in costume as Julian if you’re in the mood for some comedy. His stories about getting caught mid-dance on set and at home by wife Melanie Lynskey make the videos even better.

All in all, Ritter’s TikTok dances have become some of my favorite Matlock promotions, whether he’s improvising some moves to the OG show’s classic theme song or embracing the latest trends while suited up as Julian. When I spoke with the actor about what Julian would “do anything” to prevent and what couldn’t be undone with Matty and Olympia, he also weighed in on whether he’s even been caught filming his dances:

Yes, yes! It was right at the beginning and... it wasn't actually to the Matlock song. I was trying to do that trend where you dance and then let TikTok choose the music. And so I just was dancing to complete silence, which made it even more embarrassing when I got knocked on the door, and they knocked at the funniest possible moment of the dance, like at the most embarrassing pose. [laughs] I just had to post it, because it kept making me laugh.

Credit to Jason Ritter, because he embraced just how funny it was to be caught while wildly dancing in his trailer to no music whatsoever and posted the video on his TikTok. Honestly, the "embarrassing" failed attempt is probably funnier than whatever the finished product would have been if all had gone according to plan. Take a look for yourself:

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@jasonritter1980 The timing of this is making me laugh so here you go ♬ original sound - Jason Ritter

That’s not to say that Jason Ritter exclusively films his TikToks while in costume in his trailer, as he embraces the art of improvised dance at home with Melanie Lynskey as well. Just as the Yellowjackets star didn’t share any scenes with her husband during her surprise guest appearance on Matlock, she’s not his co-star in his dance videos, but according to Ritter, she has caught him in the act. (You can stream her Matlock episode with a Paramount+ subscription now.) He laughed and shared:

I have definitely been interrupted, especially when I'm doing it at home. Melanie, my wife, has walked by and gone, '...Oh.' Usually, if she hears the music, she knows what's going on. [laughs] She leaves me to my business. But every once in a while, I get a little knock on the door like, 'Hey, it's time to do this thing that we said we'd do. Our daughter needs to get picked up from school.'

Sometimes, real life gets in the way of self-choreographing moves to the original Matlock theme song! I’d love to hear Melanie Lynskey’s take on her husband filming his dance videos at home where she can catch him… or really, just her take on his videos in general, since his most recent might be my favorite one to date thanks to his choice of accessories. Who said socks can only be used on feet?

@jasonritter1980 You know what night it is!! But maybe you don’t!! I’m here to remind you either way! Matlock is on again tonight, and it’s a super fun one! Also thank you for all the love over the last couple days. It really does give an honest go at filling the howling void within! Maybe that pit in all of our stomachs isn’t as bottomless as it feels! I know “pit in your stomach” is probably more like a peach pit, but the hole kind of pit seems equally applicable. “Pit” is one of those words that means exactly opposite things. If you say, “Watch out when you bite into that peach,” and I assume there’s a small hole in the middle, I risk chipping a tooth. So let’s use our words carefully, guys, although by now in my life I should definitely have known about peaches, so that’s on me. Hey you guys like argyle? Me too. Great pattern, plus the word invokes visions of gargoyles, their stony visages lined with diamonds and diagonal lines. Anyway! I put my socks on my hands sometimes but I wash my hands after, don’t worry!! Ok bye I hope you’re ok ♬ Matlock - Theme from the Television Series - Dominik Hauser

If nothing else, the videos are fun to check out while March Madness continues to occupy CBS’ primetime schedule on Thursdays. Matlock will return with its next new episode on Thursday, April 2 in its usual 9 p.m. ET time slot ahead of Elsbeth on CBS.

Called “The Cavalry Isn’t Coming,” Matty will spend the episode representing one of Jacobson Moore’s own on trial while also trying to celebrate her 50th wedding anniversary to Edwin. The person on trial is presumably Shae after how the previous episode ended, although her being on trial so quickly leads me to wonder if there’s an in-universe time jump before “The Cavalry Isn’t Coming” picks up. Elsewhere in the episode, Julian and Olympia will team up on the mission of finding a Wellbrexa lab scientist.

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In the remaining days until Matlock is back in full force, you can always revisit earlier episodes on Paramount+... or just scroll your way through Jason Ritter’s TikTok account for dances.