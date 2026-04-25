So, What Will Matlock's Big Mystery Be Now? The Creator Weighed In On Season 3 Plans

Warning! Spoilers ahead for the Season 2 finale of Matlock, streaming now with a Paramount+ subscription.

Matlock’s second season has officially come and gone on the 2026 TV schedule. The Kathy Bates-led legal drama aired its two-hour season finale on Thursday night, closing out the long-winded Wellbrexa storyline. Matlock has been renewed for Season 3, and with it will come a completely new storyline. So what will be in store?

The Welbrexa opioid cover-up storyline, which began at the beginning of Matlock's first season, finally wrapped up when Senior ultimately confessed, thanks to a recorder pen Matty planted on him. He and Julian were sent to jail, and the characters were ready to move forward. However, just because the case is closed doesn’t necessarily mean the storyline has completely wrapped up. Creator Jennie Snyder Urman told TV Insider that fans will see Julian and Senior going to trial, but the show is also setting up a new mystery:

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Those things will happen, whether they’re both in trial… There’s specific things in those trials, so those things will happen. But there is a new mystery, and it comes in quite organically as a thread from the old, but not related at all to the old, so it feels fresh. I don’t want to say how it comes in and how they make their decision to interact with it, but it is set up.

There will be a long wait to see how this new mystery unfolds. CBS unveiled its 2026-27 lineup earlier this month, and Matlock has been pushed to midseason. While it is definitely a bummer, it’s actually not the network’s fault. Urman previously revealed that she asked CBS to move Matlock to midseason so she and the writers have more time to work out the new storyline and really put focus on it. And she’s already starting to come up with ideas:

It’s probably in insurance/healthcare.

Considering part of Matlock’s premise was Bates’ Madeline “Matty” Matlock trying to get justice for the death of her daughter in the opioid epidemic, it makes sense that the series would want to stick to the healthcare world, in a sense. Especially since there are many problems with it. And possibly digging into the insurance side would definitely be interesting. Unfortunately, Urman didn’t give any more details, but for a very good reason:

Adjacent, but new, yeah. I don’t want to say anymore, because we have to bury a big surprise at the end of that premiere.

While it is disappointing that Matlock won’t be back until early 2027, the wait sounds like it will be worth it. Urman shared that Season 3 will basically be a “reset” and with a new storyline, new mystery, and maybe even new characters, who knows what Matty and co. will be dealing with. The midseason premiere also means that we will have to go a while without Jason Ritter’s “embarrassing” TikTok dances, but again, the wait will be worth it.

Since Matlock Season 3 won’t be premiering until midseason, it can be assumed that the premiere date won’t be released until later this year, likely in the fall. But that just gives fans an excuse to rewatch the first two seasons and wonder what exactly could be in store for the team next season. Both seasons are streaming now on Paramount+.