Skye P. Marshall Talks Being Wooed By Real-Life Husband Edwin Hodge On Matlock: ‘It Felt Naughty’

Olympia is mired in some complicated family dynamics at this point in the 2026 TV schedule on Matlock, teaming up with her ex-husband to try and get her ex-father-in-law in jail, while trying to keep her kids shielded from all of it. But Skye P. Marshall is having a much better time by this point in Season 2 than her character, with the latest development of real-life husband Edwin Hodge as a guest star. After opening up about Olympia feeling “disposable,” Marshall spoke with CinemaBlend about the perks of working with her other half of the show.

Edwin Hodge arrived on Matlock in the April 2 episode of Matlock, which is available streaming with a Paramount+ subscription, and will return in the new episode on April 9. He plays Langston, a charming and brilliant man with a double PhD and a tie to Remy… who had seemed like Olympia’s new love interest before Langston arrived and the attorney went starry-eyed and weak in the knees.

When I chatted with Skye P. Marshall about the next few episodes of Matlock, she only had good things to say about her husband coming to Matlock after the end of FBI: Most Wanted:

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Oh, it was such a delight having him. It was such a delight when he got an offer for Matlock. We were both ecstatic and so excited. And he had the cheat code on Olympia. He knew exactly who Olympia already was, because he loves Matlock, but I had no idea what he was going to create with the Langston character. What I did know is that my husband is magnetic, and I know that my husband is charismatic, and I know that you get a close up of his smile and it's over, right? And that's exactly what they did.

Not all actors will necessarily come into a show as an existing fan, but that’s not the case for Edwin Hodge! Plus, it’s hard to imagine a better “cheat code” in addition to being a Matlock fan than being married to a scene partner in real life.

(Image credit: Michael Yarish/CBS)

That said, after Julian teased Olympia about going weak in the knees when they originally met, the stage was set: she was going to have to feel that same vibe for Langston. Marshall shared that she “did not know how I was going to make my knee shake,” then went on to explain how her husband eventually made it easy for her. She said:

I was like, 'Guys, I don't actually know how to make my knee shake for the camera!' And I did not know, and I had so many questions for our director, Jennifer Lynch and [showrunner] Jennie Urman, about this knee shaking thing. It didn't make sense to me until he came around the corner in that beanie and that trench coat, and I was like, 'Oh, okay, alright, it's all coming together now. I would buckle just a little bit.' Because my husband is fine! And what was exciting is he came around with that deep voice. I was like, 'Oh, we're doing deep voice? Okay, I like that.'

As an FBI: Most Wanted viewer, I got a kick out of seeing Edwin Hodge getting to be charming rather than just chasing down criminals. Fortunately, Langston isn’t a one-and-done guest, so Skye P. Marshall really got to see him build up a character across multiple episodes. And apparently, Langston was so smooth that it felt a little “naughty” for the actress. Laughing, she shared:

Watching my husband create a character, it felt naughty, because I started longing for Langston, and he knew it too. And I even made Langston my screensaver on my phone and totally swapped for his photo, and he just laughed at me and was like, 'You're ridiculous.' I'm like, 'Yeah, well, whatever. Langston's really smart.' [laughs]

Hey, if your spouse is going to swoon over a character, what better option than your doppelganger? In all seriousness, Langston’s only purpose isn’t just to make Olympia (and the actress) go weak in the knees. Marshall addressed what it says about a personality trait that Olympia needs to work on:

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But the more important thing that I want them to explore, finally, is Olympia has never been good at balancing her love life and her work life. She was hiding Elijah. They weren't even intimate yet, and she never felt comfortable moving forward with Elijah until the divorce was over. I think that balance would be a beautiful idea of seeing her practice resilience and seeing her try to merge those two worlds without refusing to shrink in either one of them.

Balance has been pretty tricky for Olympia to achieve, considering how much she throws herself into her work while also working with her ex-husband and, for a time, Elijah. Could a love connection with somebody like Langston, who’s not employed at Jacobson Moore, help Olympia to grow and establish herself in those two worlds?

Well, oddly enough, that ex-husband of hers caught on to her little crush, and he seemed pretty amused by it. Take a look at the two scenes:

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With the Season 2 finale of Matlock coming up in just a few weeks, we might have to wait until the fall to see a real romance for Olympia. Fortunately, CBS renewed the hit drama for Season 3 way back in January, so whatever happens in the finale on April 23 won’t be the end of the road for her. For now, keep tuning in to CBS on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET for new episodes of Matlock, ahead of Elsbeth at 10 p.m. ET. You can also find episodes streaming on Paramount+.