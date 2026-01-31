I Asked A School Spirits Star About That Lizzy McAlpine Cameo And The Greater Meaning Behind It

Spoilers for the first three episodes of School Spirits’ third season are ahead! Read with caution, and stream the series with a Paramount+ subscription .

School Spirits is known for its musical moments, and it kicked Season 3 off with a big one. Along with surprise reveals about Wally , Simon, Maddie and more, another shock came when singer Lizzy McAlpine showed up as a character named Joyce Ball. So, I had to ask the cast about this unexpected cameo and the importance of it to one specific character’s story.

How Sarah Yarkin Reacted To Lizzy McAlpine’s Cameo

In Episode 3 of the season of School Spirits currently airing on the 2026 TV schedule , Rhonda has a flashback, and we get to see her going out to see live music. While at a small venue, she sees Lizzy McAlpine’s Joyce Ball sing “The House of the Rising Sun”. It’s a moving moment, and according to Sarah Yarkin, who plays Rhonda, it was a very exciting one too, because she’s become friends with the “ceilings” singer. To that point, the actress told CinemaBlend:

I love Lizzy so much. It's funny as we become friends, I sometimes I'm like, ‘She doesn't know how much this song means to me.’ And I'll text her and be like, ‘Oh, by the way, like I used to cry to this all the time.’ And it's strange telling a friend that, right? So I'm still fan-girling. I have so much respect for her.

According to Yarkin, this whole cameo came together very quickly, too. Explaining how a few texts and Milo Manheim, who plays Wally, made this happen, the actress told me:

It came together in sort of this crazy way. And you know friends, of friends, and Milo [Manheim] knows her, and I text Nate [Trinrud], the creator, as we get her, ‘She's in.’ And it just like happened one night. It was really crazy.

Continuing the story, Yarkin told me that Trinrud “never picks up his phone.” However, when it came to getting McAlpine on the show, his responses were immediate.

Then, when it came time for them all to go to set, Yarkin said she was blown away by the singer. While McAlpine has acted on stage before -- she made her Broadway debut in Floyd Collins in 2025 -- acting on screen was totally new for her. The Rhonda actress then explained that she was shocked that that was the case, because her co-star is “so talented and humble.” She said:

And then it was incredible working with her. This was, I think she said this, which doesn't make any sense to me, her first on-camera acting. And we were rehearsing on the day. And I'm like, ‘Why are you nervous?’ She's so talented and humble, and I'm so proud of her. I mean, her performance, I can't, that scene, I genuinely couldn't stop crying. And I was like, ‘Can we run this again? I don't think Rhonda is supposed to be sobbing, but I'm so emotional.’

Now, while it was emotional for Yarkin, it was emotional for Rhonda, too, and the actress also told me why this interaction meant so much to her character.

(Image credit: Ed Araquel/Paramount+)

What Lizzy McAlpine’s Scene In School Spirits Taught Rhonda

This flashback in question comes after Quinn told Rhonda why they loved wearing their band outfit so much. Rhonda reassured Quinn that she doesn’t want them to change, and explained that when she was alive, clothes made a statement, and she didn’t realize that until she ran into Joyce. Going to the open mic that night, and seeing her sing made something click for the ghost, as Sarah Yarkin explained:

I think there's this awakening when she sees Lizzie's character, of like, I think there's so much queer, young queer love there. This idea of like, ‘Do I want to be this person? Do I maybe want to kiss this person?’ I think there's just this infatuation. And you're looking at this person who's so confident and talented, I mean, just incredible. And this awakening of like, ‘Is that where I want to be? Is that who I want to be?’ I mean, I get goosebumps. I'm thinking about her performance.

In the scene, before Joyce performed, she told Rhonda that no one should “trick her” into thinking she “doesn’t get a say.” She also said that if Rhonda can break free, those around her might wonder why they’re still stuck. Through voice over, we can hear the ghost telling Quinn that it was this interaction and performance that made her realize “who [she] could be if [she] was just brave enough.” It also helped her find “the me [she] wanted the world to know.”

So, both behind the scenes and on-screen, Lizzy McAlpine’s cameo was emotional. It was also deeply moving, too, and taught us so much about Rhonda.