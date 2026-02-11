After Best Medicine’s Surprise Rom Com Twist, Abigail Spencer’s Thoughts On Louisa And Martin's Meet Cute Are Even Sweeter

Spoilers are ahead for Episode 6 of Best Medicine, called "Eyewitness Blues" and available streaming with a Hulu subscription.

Best Medicine is one of the few network TV shows that are still releasing new episodes in the 2026 TV schedule while the Winter Olympics are being broadcast. Fans of the freshman show were rewarded for tuning in with a twist straight out of a romantic comedy when Louisa planted a kiss on Martin in the heat of the moment. It was such a sweet moment that I immediately flashed back to the characters' meet cute in the first moments of the series, after Abigail Spencer recently shared her take on why she "loved it."

The moment happened at almost the very end of "Eyewitness Blues," when Louisa learned that she won first prize in the blueberry pie baking contest. Sure, her victory came because all of the pies in front of hers were disqualified, but a win is a win when it comes with a celebratory crown! Martin sincerely told her that she deserved it, and she gave him a big hug followed by a very quick kiss that neither of them were expecting. She went back to her celebrations and he went off to the hospital before they could actually talk about it, setting up some fun for future episodes.

I spoke with Abigail Spencer about Best Medicine at SCAD TVfest in Atlanta, just a couple of years after she attended the event with Donald Faison to hype their since-cancelled sitcom. The new Fox series is a dramedy with just enough romance to keep the rom com fans hooked, which she shared was "why I wanted to do the show." Of course, Louisa and Martin didn't get off to the best start in Best Medicine, and it makes sense that it took the better part of six episodes for a twist as big as a kiss over a blueberry pie contest to happen.

Looking back at the very beginning, Spencer shared what she loved so much about the awkward meet cute between her character and the doctor played by Josh Charles:

What I loved is that we didn't explain everything up front. It's a meet cute between Dr. Best and Louisa, and they don't like each other. I like that she gets it wrong and he gets it wrong, and then what's next? And I really loved it. It was a great way to meet her, and the way that [showrunner] Liz [Tuccillo] described her was kind of like a really, really good-natured, warm-hearted school teacher that's suddenly become the town tempest.

I can vouch that it's a meet cute worth watching twice, because it comes across entirely differently once you know why Louisa was so frazzled so quickly in that first scene. Originally, fans were in the same boat as Martin in not knowing why she seemed so on edge while just standing in a line; after learning why she became a "tempest" (and meeting Josh Segarra's Sheriff Mark), the moment is both cuter and funnier.

And why not throw in a third watch of the meet cute, after the doctor and the teacher shared a kiss that neither one of them was planning on? I certainly did! Abigail Spencer went on:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She's just ended her eight-year relationship in a small town where everybody talks. And I think being able to do a bold move like that moves her into a woman on the verge. I love playing women on the verge.

Many of Spencer's characters likely can qualify as "women on the verge," if not quite exactly in the same way as Louisa on Best Medicine. She mixes things up on Grey's Anatomy whenever she reprises her role as Megan, was a memorable part of the Suits cast despite only recurring, and was part of the Timeless team that earned such a devoted following so quickly. As for what the future holds for her on Fox's newest medical drama, check out the promo for the next episode:

Best Medicine 1x07 Promo "There Might Be Blood" (HD) Josh Charles medical series - YouTube Watch On

If it seemed like Port Wenn was running out of local events to grind on every last one of Dr. Best's nerve after the blueberry festival and baked bean supper, apparently there's another one coming up next week! Tune in to see what goes down for the town as well as Martin and Louisa with the new episode on Tuesday, February 17 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, ahead of Doc Season 2. You can also revisit any episodes you might have missed streaming on Hulu.