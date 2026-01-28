After New Photos For Ted Lasso Season 4 Dropped, Fans Are Having Mixed Reactions

Everybody, stay calm, it’s happening! Ted Lasso Season 4 is premiering on the 2026 TV schedule , and there are new photos that give us a peek into what the AFC Richmond coach will be doing when he returns to the pitch. However, while there’s a lot of hype about one of Apple TV’s best shows coming back, some fans are voicing their worries as well.

New Photos From Ted Lasso Season 4 Dropped, And A Release Window Was Announced

Nearly a year after Jason Sudeikis confirmed Ted Lasso’s return , the streamer revealed that the beloved comedy will premiere “this summer” for those with an Apple TV subscription . Meanwhile, over on Instagram , these exciting images of Ted’s return to the pitch were revealed.

Alright, let’s break these images down a bit. First, in the image you can see at the top of this story, we have Ted and Rebecca standing outside what appears to be a private jet as they exchange biscuits (though it’s unclear who is giving and who is receiving them).

Second, we got our first look at Tanya Reynolds’ new character, and she appears to be a coach of the women’s team that Ted is returning to help with. Speaking of the team, that’s what image three shows off.

Image credit: Apple TV Image credit: Apple TV

Meanwhile, the fourth image gives us a glimpse of Ted visiting Mae’s pub with his son Henry (who has been recast for Season 4).

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Along with these images, the streamer reiterated that Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift will all be back to reprise the roles they played in the first three seasons. Meanwhile, a bunch of new cast members have been added, including Reynolds, Grant Feely (Henry), Faye Marsay, Jude Mack, Aisling Sharkey, Rex Hayes and Abbie Hern.

Now, all this is a lot to take in, especially when you consider the fact that Season 3 wrapped three years ago. So, understandably, fans are having mixed reactions.

Now, Fans Are Sharing Their Opinions About Ted Lasso Season 4

Let’s start with the critical reactions first. I think it’s fair that some fans are worried, considering Season 3 of Ted Lasso ended in a way that could have just been the end. While I’m personally excited for Season 4, in the comments of the streamer’s IG post, other fans made their qualms known, writing things like:

I loved this show but I don't know that it has anything more to say after a pretty solid ending. To make another session feels like a cash grab. -coppertopmpls

It concerns me that this show is returning. I love this show, but this has "Toy Story 4" written all over it, where in my mind this show has ended and done, and bringing it back feels like beating a dead horse. -benwise_gamgee

I hope this new season doesn’t ruin the series. The ending was as perfect as it could get -bradenkemmerer

I’m worried this is going to be bad. It ended perfectly it didn’t need another season. -alex_gorell

Please be good. PLEASE BE GOOD 🙏🙏🙏 -meemalee

Meanwhile, there were tons of comments filled with fans who very obviously “believe” in Ted Lasso’s comeback. It’s safe to say it’s been a long time coming, and in some ways, it feels like the show has been resurrected . So, many viewers couldn’t contain their excitement, as they commented things like:

BEST NEWS EVERRRRR - playlovelearn.se

AHHHHHH what the world needs now more than ever🥹💜 -broadelways

My love Rebecca is coming back to me! Summer cannot come soon enough! 🩷 -rebeccaswelton

They’re coming back to us.💙❤️Can’t wait!!!! Biscuits with the boss will be back!!!🩷Awww, look at them💜….my heart🥹 -zoonya2603

I’m soooo excited and tearing up! I truly BELIEVE it is what we all need…. again! ❤️💙⚽️ -laurentheeditor_1

As Ted would say , going into Season 4, I think we should “be curious, not judgmental.” So, I’m with these excited fans. I understand the concern about the series returning after what felt like a natural conclusion. However, I’m optimistic that we’re about to get a fresh and funny story that also brings back the elements of Ted Lasso we know and love.

So, stay tuned, folks. Ted Lasso is returning to the pitch this summer, and clearly, there are a lot of folks waiting with bated breath to see what happens with him and this new AFC Richmond team.