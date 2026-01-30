Ted Lasso's Toheeb Jimoh Was Asked About His Hopes For Ted In Season 4, And It's Very Un-Sam-Like

Ted Lasso once very wisely told Sam Obisanya to “be a goldfish.” They have a short memory, and it’s better to move “onward, forward” than dwell on the past. Well, that’s not what Toheeb Jimoh is doing while speaking about Season 4 of Ted Lasso , and I mean that as a compliment. That’s because while his hopes for the titular coach played by Jason Sudeikis were not very Sam-coded, they're funny (and one of them is very valid).

Now, while Season 4 of Ted Lasso is in the works , Toheeb Jimoh is promoting his show on the 2026 TV schedule , Industry. As of right now, it seems highly unlikely that he’ll return to the hit Apple TV show as Sam, seeing as he said he’ll be “an audience member for this one” in reference to the new installment. However, People still asked him about the comedy that is returning like a cat that came back to life , as Brett Goldstein described it. Specifically, the outlet asked about Jimoh’s hopes for Ted, and he started his answer with this joke:

My dream to see happen? A funeral for Sam. Wouldn’t that be hilarious? I’m joking, I’m joking, I’m joking, I’m joking. I take it back, I take it back, I take it back.

Obviously, he’s joking, and this is hilarious, especially because I don’t think his character, Sam, would ever say something like that. The fictional footballer would probably be aghast by this sort of morbid thought process. Which makes the actor’s response funny. However, things get better, and even more un-Sam-like, as Jimoh followed up his joke with his real answer:

I want Ted to actually win something. He’s like, ‘It’s not about the wins and losses.’ I’m like, ‘Win. Win a trophy, bro. Win a trophy.’

While I’m certain Sam would want to win a trophy, I don’t think he’d be this blunt about it. However, I do appreciate what Jimoh is saying here. Of course, I agree with Ted’s mentality; he’s an inspiring coach for a reason. However, at the same time, I also think AFC Richmond deserves a big win. And while Ted might never outwardly say that, someone needs to, and in this case, it’s the Sam actor.

Now, here’s where things get really un-Sam-like. After his response about wanting Ted to win, Toheeb Jimoh also said:

Can you imagine his entire philosophy changes? Great, we’ll get like three more seasons. I’m down for that. Let’s have a revenge arc for Ted Lasso.

Apple TV+: $12.99 A Month With 7-Day Trial

Sign up right now to watch hits like Ted Lasso, Shrinking and The Studio, and pay $12.99 a month, with a 7-day trial. Offer available globally, prices vary.

I know Sam had some angry moments in the show; however, every time he got mad, it was very warranted, he quickly calmed down, and he never acted out of hand. So, it’s hard to imagine him wanting a “revenge arc” for his coach. However, I am here for Jimoh totally zagging with this answer, because it really is the last thing I’d expect him to say after playing Sam for three seasons.

So, will Ted have a “revenge arc” when Season 4 is finally available with an Apple TV subscription ? I doubt it. However, as the focus shifts over to a women’s team, I do hope they’re able to win, and Ted can get all the acclaim he deserves.