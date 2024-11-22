‘Everyone Had A Spotlight’: Jimmy O. Yang Shares How Crazy Rich Asians Made Him Feel Like A Main Character In An Ensemble
The actor now leads Hulu's Interior Chinatown.
One of the latest new on streaming releases for those with a Hulu subscription is Interior Chinatown. The series based on the bestselling novel from Charles Yu of the same name discusses the unfortunate realities of Asian-Americans being sidelined in the media as it follows a background character living in the world of a Law & Order-esque show called Black & White. Interior Chinatown’s star, Jimmy O. Yang spoke with CinemaBlend about the first time he felt central to a project in his own career with Crazy Rich Asians.
In Interior Chinatown, Jimmy O. Yang plays Willis Wu, a waiter in a Chinese restaurant whose life on the sidelines changes when he witnesses a woman getting kidnapped. During our interview with the actor, he shared that Jon M. Chu’s ensemble film was the first time he felt he’d broken out of the background of a project in Hollywood. In his words:
Jon M. Chu made cinematic history in 2018 when he adapted Crazy Rich Asians, which marked the first time an all-Asian cast led a modern Hollywood movie in 25 years. It also became the highest grossing romantic comedies in a decade. Even though Jimmy O. Yang had a supporting role in the movie as Bernard Tai, a former classmate to Henry Golding’s Nick, the actor shared he didn’t feel like he was supporting. When I asked how much Chu (who is currently getting all the love for helming Wicked) contributed to that, he said this:
Crazy Rich Asians also allowed actors like Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh and Ronny Chieng to break out as Hollywood actors who have since been nonstop busy with more projects. So much so that the Crazy Rich Asians sequel is still not happening yet.
Chieng joins Jimmy O. Yang in Interior Chinatown as Willis’ colleague at the Chinese restaurant, who becomes a main character in his own right as a waiter while Willis moves up in the ranks in roles of Black & White, such as becoming a “tech guy.” During our interview with Yang, the actor shared how being a standup comedian also has helped him become a storyteller. As he shared:
Jimmy O. Yang has soared so high with his standup that he is currently on a North American tour that will take him to Carnegie Hall in New York City, and the massive Kia Forum in Los Angeles. You can watch Interior Chinatown now, and check out our interview with Chloe Bennet and Ronny Chieng for the series here on CinemaBlend as well.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.