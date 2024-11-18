New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 5 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (November 18 - 24)

November is halfway over but as the fall weather gets even colder all the best streaming services are giving us plenty to watch while staying comfy indoors where it’s warm. From heartwarming family movies to potential Oscar nominees, and also ballerina vampires.

There are multiple exciting moving coming soon to Netflix, all for different audiences. What’s upcoming on Hulu looks to be one of the more interesting and creative TV shows we’ve seen in a while. And if you’ve got an Apple TV+ subscription you can check out a film that is likely to be in the awards conversation very soon. Here’s what’s coming to streaming this week.

New Movies

(Image credit: Universal)

Abigail - November 19 (Prime Video)

Fall is the time for heartwarming family films and end-of-year awards contenders. However, if those sorts of films don’t quite fit your mood this week, there may be a solution. From Radio Silence, the team that gave us the delightfully twisted Ready or Not, Abigail was released earlier this year and tells the story of what happens when a group of criminals team up to kidnap and ransom a young girl who is actually a vampire ballerina.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Spell Bound - November 22 (Netflix)

Before Rachel Zegler becomes a true Disney Princess in the live-action Snow White she voices an animated princess in Spell Bound. The first in a multi-picture deal from Skydance Animation, under the leadership of former Pixar chief John Lasseter, Spell Bound follows Zegler’s Princess Ellian as she goes on a quest to break a spell that has transformed her parents into monsters.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Out Of My Mind - November 22 (Disney+)

Out of My Mind looks like it could be one of the most heartwarming films of the holiday season and a great reason to have a Disney+ subscription. Phoebe-Ray Taylor stars as Melody, a non-verbal girl with cerebral palsy who is given the chance to attend traditional school for the first time. Jennifer Aniston appears as Melody’s inner monologue. This is a rare case of a movie about a disabled character who an actor actually plays with that disability.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Blitz - November 22 (Apple TV+)

Blitz is the story of a nine-year-old boy named George who is sent to live in the English countryside to keep him safe through the German blitz during World War II. Determined to return home to his mother, played by Saoirse Ronan, George strikes out on his own. The new film is written and directed by 12 Years a Slave Oscar winner Steve McQueen.

New TV

(Image credit: Pantheon Books/Disney)

Interior Chinatown - November 19 (Hulu)

Based on the novel of the same name by Charles Yu, Interior Chinatown looks to be a wild story about a background character actor who becomes a main character after witnessing a crime. It’s got elements of a crime story, an action movie, and even fantasy all wrapped together. Yu is also a producer of the series, as is Taika Waititi, who directed the first episode.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Thanksgiving is coming next week and several streaming platforms are saving some exciting content for the long weekend so check back in next week to see what’s on the way.