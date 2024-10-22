‘I Don’t Think I Should Answer That One’: Joe Locke’s Hesitancy To Answer An Agatha All Along Question Gives Me A Good Idea Of What Might Happen In The Finale

The following is going to get into details on Agatha All Along, so stop reading now if you are not up to date on the most recent episode.

The last few episodes of the WandaVision continuation Agatha All Along, available with a Disney+ subscription , have established the true identity of Joe Locke’s character, Teen. We now know that Teen is Billy Maximoff, son of Wanda Maximoff and brother of Tommy. Well, he’s Billy reincarnated, as Billy’s spirit occupied the body of the recently deceased William Kaplan, as explained in Episode 6 of the Marvel series. Since we have met Billy, I have to assume that Tommy is next, right?

Well, don’t ask Joe Locke that. During a recent, and exclusive, interview with CinemaBlend following the events of Agatha All Along Episode 6, “Familiar by Thy Side,” I asked Locke if he had a dream casting choice for teenage Tommy, his twin brother on the program. And he told me:

I don't think I should answer that one. Just in case there might be a Tommy in the future, and I say the wrong thing.

Choose to believe whatever you want from that answer, but I’m personally taking it to mean that we WILL meet Tommy before the end of Agatha All Along. And on top of that, I believe that the reunion of the Maximoff twins will be the catalyst that Marvel Studios will use to bring Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, The Scarlet Witch, back from “the dead.” Yes, during our conversation, I also spoke with Joe Locke about Wanda’s death . And while he confirms that Billy, the character, thinks his mother is dead – the actor certainly does not believe Wanda sacrificed herself at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Wanda destroys Mt. Wundagore | Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - YouTube Watch On

The Scarlet Witch is far too powerful of a character for Marvel Studios not to use in an upcoming Marvel movie . Particularly with the introduction of Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom . When Wanda faced off against Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Endgame, she almost ended the Mad Titan’s life. And she also spent the bulk of the Doctor Strange sequel seeking alternate universes in which she was together with her children, and happy.

Agatha All Along has even introduced a method for bringing Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) back. Given the way that Billy moved into the body of a person who had recently died – something that we also saw on display in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – then Wanda easily could have done something similar with her spirit, with her conscience.

That story will be revealed at a later date. For now, we need to see how Agatha All Along concludes, because there’s something waiting for Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) and Billy (Joe Locke) at the end of the Witches’ Road. And it might not be what either of them expects.