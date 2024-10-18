Is Wanda Really Dead? Joe Locke Tells Us His Opinion, As Well As Billy’s Thoughts On It After Agatha Episode 6

It’d be difficult to find a current Marvel character more popular in online circles than Wanda Maximoff. The Scarlet Witch (played to perfection by Elizabeth Olsen) has proven herself to be one of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And even though she eventually broke bad in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness , the reasoning for this turn was rooted in a reason that many of us were able to understand, as she was hellbent on finding and reuniting with her twins , Billy and Tommy.

Those who have been following along with Agatha All Along, available with a Disney+ subscription , now know that Teen – the character played by Joe Locke – is actually a reincarnated Billy Maximoff, and will go on to play Wiccan. Billy took to The Witches’ Road in order to find his missing twin, Tommy. But during an exclusive conversation with Locke on behalf of Agatha All Along Episode 6, we spoke about the current state of Wanda, his deceased mom. For those keeping track at home, Wanda sacrificed herself at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in an effort to destroy all existing copies of the Darkhold. Well, the copies that we KNOW exist.

Joe Locke had thoughts about Wanda’s fate, both from his opinion, and the opinion of the character that he plays. He told CinemaBlend:

Billy doesn't think she has a beating heart, no. … As a fan, I think Wanda’s the best. I kept getting asked, like, ‘Who are my favorite Marvel characters’ in the junket. And I always said Black Widow. Because she is one of my favorite characters. But my favorite character is Wanda. I just felt like, if I said Wanda, it'd be too on the nose. So as a Wanda fan, I'd love her not to be dead. But as a Marvel actor who knows more than most, I don't know if she is or not.

Joe Locke was referring to a line in Agatha All Along Episode 6, where Agatha tells Billy that every witch with a beating heart can hear him now. That instantly made me think of the believed-to-be-dead Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen)... because I don’t believe that she is actually dead. For starters, there are still too many important Wanda stories that can be told in upcoming Marvel movies , particularly when the MCU refocuses on mutants. But also, there have been persistent rumors regarding a solo Scarlet Witch movie , and I’m willing to bet that is in the cards for Olsen. We just need Kevin Feige to announce it from the stage of Hall H, or possibly at D23.

In the meantime, we have the conclusion of Agatha All Along playing out in DIsney+, where I think we will meet teenage Tommy, and MAYBE get the return of Wanda. Then, we have a few months to wait for Marvel to return to the movies, when Anthony Mackie picks up the shield for Captain America: Brave New World, arriving everywhere in February 2025.