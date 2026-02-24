‘I Felt So Disrespected.’ The Nasty Prank Matthew McConaughey Played On Timothée Chalamet When He Finished Interstellar
Ew!
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Timothée Chalamet loves Interstellar. Literally, he’s obsessed with it – in fact, Kylie Jenner surprised him with a screening of it for his birthday. However, hilariously, not everything about that experience was fantastic for him. He made that clear while talking to Matthew McConaughey about the Christopher Nolan flick, too, as he revealed the nasty prank the lead actor played on him.
While Interstellar is by no means the movie Chalamet is best known for, because he plays a very small role in it, he speaks about it a lot with a ton of reverence. He proved that once again during an event for CNN and Variety, where he talked with Interstellar’s lead, Matthew McConaughey. It wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows, though, and I mean that in a very light-hearted way, because the True Detective star played an absolutely gross prank on his co-star that left him feeling “disrespected.” In Chalamet’s words:
What a wild way to end production. I know I’d certainly be off put if that happened to me, so I can see why Chalamet was not happy about what he found in his bathroom. However, I can’t help but laugh about the reason why McConaughey did it.
I also can’t help but laugh about the one-word response the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star had after the Dune actor revealed this gross prank:
You know, it is a pretty unforgettable souvenir…and as shown by this tale, Chalamet still remembers (and laughs) about it.
While being a funny story by itself, I also love how it adds to the ever-growing lore of the Little Women actor’s love for this movie. Back when it came out, Chalamet had really only done small parts, like his eight-episode arc in Homeland, and he was not the movie star he is now. In fact, Interstellar was one of the biggest films he’d been in up to that point, and it wasn’t until three years later that he starred in his breakout project, Call Me By Your Name.
While he was bummed about his lack of screentime in the movie, seeing as he plays the younger version of Casey Affleck’s character, his affection for the film is evident. In the same interview with McConaughey, he explained that Christopher Nolan is his “favorite director to this day.” He also noted that when he read Interstellar, he “thought it was gonna change the world.” Chalamet also took the opportunity to tell his on-screen dad that this sci-fi epic “hugely inspired” his work in Dune: Part Three, which will be released on December 18, per the 2026 movie schedule.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
So, even though the prank Matthew McConaughey pulled on Timothée Chalamet was icky and it made the younger actor feel a bit “disrespected,” clearly, there’s absolutely no bad blood. In fact, now they both look back on it all and laugh while the Marty Supreme star continues to gush about his love for Interstellar.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.