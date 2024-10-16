Jurassic World: Chaos Theory’s Producer Tells Us The Important Note That Shaped Season 2’s Story

As the 2024 TV schedule turns, so does the Jurassic Universe! With the debut of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 2 taking place this week, Netflix will be unleashing another round of genetically engineered mayhem. The adventure-filled 10 episodes will up the stakes within this corner of the franchise, with some new surprises lurking around every corner. And, as Executive Producer Scott Kreamer revealed to CinemaBlend, there was one note that helped push the series along after its impressive first season.

The Important Story Note That Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 2 Was Built Around

Once again, I had the honor of sitting down with Mr. Kreamer via Zoom to celebrate the return of the Nublar Six. Well, they’re actually known as the Nublar Five now, as anyone who’s seen Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 1’s big twist knows that Brooklynn (Kiersten Kelly) is currently presumed dead… but actually very much alive.

That reveal was part of the main storyline, which has seen Camp Cretaceous’ CampFam mostly reunited and digging into some dino conspiracy theories in Chaos Theory. However, as Scott Kreamer told CinemaBlend, Season 2 was written with a specific ideal in mind:

We knew we weren't gonna be able to do a conspiracy thriller for the entire run of the series. So we definitely wanted to keep aspects of that, but also broadening it into new areas. And also kind of like going back to something, in spots, a little more traditionally Jurassic Park. Scott Kreamer, CinemaBlend

As a fan of the Jurassic Park franchise, as well as the following Jurassic World era, I’ve been having a blast with Chaos Theory. Throughout Season 1, viewers saw Darius Bowman (Paul-Mikél Williams) reunite with his fellow survivors of the incident depicted in Jurassic World six years after their rescue.

Now young adults, the gang thinks they’re being hunted to protect some sort of truth involving the black market of dinosaur sales and are on the run to chase this conspiracy to the top. Season 2 definitely continues that storyline, but it’s not the sole focus of what’s to come.

(Image credit: DreamWorks Animation / Netflix)

If anything, the further exploits of Brooklynn carry on the bulk of the spy-centric material in Jurassic World: Chaos Theory. As this new batch of episodes kicks off, Darius, along with Ben (Sean Giambrone), Yaz (Kausar Mohammed), Sammy (Raini Rodriguez) and Kenji (Darren Barnet) are all literally adrift after boarding that mysterious ship in the Season 1 finale.

As seen in the trailer for Season 2, Chaos Theory’s decisions on the grown up Nublar Six have paid off quite a bit, especially since new events bring the series back into that familiar Jurassic Park territory Scott Kreamer was talking about. The mission of the remaining survivors boils down to one word: survival, which is something that also ties into the fan reaction to Season 1, and why this DreamWorks Animation adventure exists in the first place.

(Image credit: DreamWorks Animation / Netflix)

Why The Reaction To Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 2 Means So Much To Scott Kreamer

As fans have seen in the Jurassic Park movies time and again, washing up on dino-infested land kind of narrows the odds of survival more than a little. Which leads to another reason to enjoy Chaos Theory’s wild ride, as this midquel series continues to fulfill the promise of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’s gigantic ending .

Not to mention, as you can see in the photo shown above, the long-held Jurassic franchise tradition of including a river adventure into the mix is upheld. Which sees a new friend named Zayna Mballo (Anaiya Asomugha) joining up with the remaining Nublar Five crew.

(Image credit: DreamWorks Animation / Netflix)

Since we’re still watching events that play out only a couple months prior to Dominion’s start, we get to really dive into the world of dinosaurs and their environments clashing in spectacular form. Which, as Scott Kreamer would reveal further along in our interview, partially came from watching an early cut of Jurassic World Dominion and being taken with certain aspects of the story.

Kreamer couldn’t be happier about the end result though, and as he told CinemaBlend, the fan reaction to Jurassic World: Chaos Theory’s first season only fueled his own sense of fandom:

I was just happy that people seemed to like it, because honestly, it was this idea I couldn't get out of my head. It wasn't really thought about, I don't wanna say without the audience in mind, but it was really this story that started as this idea I couldn't get out of my head, and then just brought together all these talented people to kind of turn it into something which people really liked. Scott Kreamer, CinemaBlend