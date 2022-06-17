Jurassic World Dominion’s Colin Trevorrow ‘Never Considered’ Killing Off Any Of The Franchise’s Legacy Characters For A Very Emotional Reason
By Corey Chichizola published
The OG Jurassic Park heroes made it out of Dominion alive, and for good reason.
Spoilers ahead for Jurassic World: Dominion.
Steven Spielberg’s original Jurassic Park movie changed the film world forever, partly thanks to the groundbreaking visual effects that debuted in the 1993 classic. The beloved movie starred Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern, who recently reunited for the new blockbuster Jurassic World: Dominion. And director Colin Trevorrow “never considered” killing off any of the franchise’s legacy characters for a very emotional reason.
Jurassic fans were delighted to see that the original heroes were going to be back on the big screen and facing dinosaur action in Jurassic World: Dominion. Colin Trevorrow assured fans early on that they’d have significant roles in the movie, which indeed turned out to be true. While some moviegoers were worried that Ian Malcolm, Ellie Sattler, or Alan Grant were going to be killed off, that was never in the cards for Trevorrow. He recently explained his approach while appearing on our very own ReelBlend podcast, saying:
Well, there you have it. While BD Wong’s Dr. Henry Wu might have been a villain in the last two Jurassic World movies, he was still safe from being killed off throughout the course of Dominion’s 146-minute runtime. As were the heroes played by the likes of Laura Dern, Jeff Goldlblum, and Sam Neill. In fact, the only original character to bite the dust in the movie was Lewis Dodgson.
But exactly why did Colin Trevorrow make this decision for (most) of the Jurassic Park OG’s? Other franchises like Scream and Star Wars have promptly killed off legacy characters upon their return to the big screen. It turns it out it was a very emotional decision, as Trevorrow shared with the hosts of ReelBlend,
I’m not crying, you’re crying. While the Jurassic franchise is known for dealing with out of this world circumstances, it’s still made by people. And Colin Trevorrow thought that killing off the beloved original characters in Dominion would leave the audience with sobering thoughts about mortality and aging. Instead, Trevorrow let the original trio and BD Wong’s Dr. Wu survive the threequel with all of their limbs.
Jurassic World: Dominion ended the current story, so it’s unclear how long it’ll take the property to return to theaters. This is especially true since the reviews for Colin Trevorrow’s threequel have been less than positive.
Jurassic World: Dominion is in theaters now. Be sure to check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.