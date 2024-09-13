Well, Well, Well, Keanu Reeves' Constantine 2 Has A Script, Producer Tells Us He’s ‘Afraid to Read It’

The superhero genre continues to be a powerful force in the entertainment industry. While the MCU continues its run, there's a new DC Universe coming from James Gunn. There are countless questions about upcoming DC movies as a result, and some fans are still wondering about Keanu Reeves' Constantine 2. Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura recently told us at CinemaBlend about the movie's script, and that he's "afraid to read it."

CinemaBlend's Jeff McCobb had the chance to speak with Lorenzo di Bonaventura about his work on the upcoming movie Transformers One, when the subject of Constantine (which can be streamed with an Amazon Prime subscription) came up. When reacting to excitement at a potential sequel, the accomplished producer shared:

I’m glad you feel that way. I haven’t read the script yet, although I saw it arrive in my inbox the other day. In a way I’m afraid to read it because I want it so much to be great.

Well, that's exciting. Even if the Transformers producer hasn't read the script yet, the fact that one exists for Constantine 2 is sure to thrill DC fans. After all, moviegoers have been waiting since 2005 for Keanu Reeves to reprise his role in live-action. And this type of statement is sure to buoy anticipation for the foreseeable future.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura's nerves related to reading the potential Constantine 2 script show how much he cares about the possible sequel. Just like fans who spent years watching the DC movies in order, he wants Reeves' return to the supernatural hero to be a great one.

News that a Constantine sequel was in development came back in 2022, so it's been a long road to its current state. The writer's strike held up Constantine 2 a bit, but now it seems that draft has been completed. We'll just have to wait and see what how studio and producers react to it.

If the script is as good as Lorenzo di Bonaventura is hoping, there's another huge question surrounding the possible sequel: will it be in James Gunn's new DC Universe? The first slate of projects is titled Gods and Monsters, so it's clear the filmmaker has very specific plans for the shared universe. Although if Constantine 2 doesn't fit, it could always be set outside of the main franchise. We've already seen the studio pull this move with the Joker franchise and Matt Reeves' The Batman universe.

Magic and the supernatural weren't really focuses of the DCEU, with the exception being Suicide Squad's villain Enchantress. But fans love that side of DC, so hopefully Constantine 2 will move forward and give the people what they want.

Transformers One hits theaters on September 20th. Be sure to check out the 2025 movie release dates to see what's coming down the pipe for next year.