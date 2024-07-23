Kevin Feige Talks James Gunn’s Superman, And His Candid Thoughts About Marvel Studios Competing With DC

After leaving his mark on the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the three Guardians of the Galaxy movies and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, James Gunn has fully dedicated himself to DC, a franchise he was already pretty familiar with from The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker Season 1. In addition to co-running DC Studios with Peter Safran, Gunn is directing Superman, the first movie in the new DC Universe. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige shared his thoughts with CinemaBlend on what’s been shown for the upcoming DC movie so far, as well as his candid thoughts about Marvel competing with DC.

Kevin Feige Likes The Look Of The New Superman

Our own Sean O’Connell spoke with Kevin Feige during the press day for Deadpool & Wolverine, the next of the upcoming Marvel movies. In addition to some of the conversation’s topics including why Spider-Man 4 will “probably” replace Jon Watts as director and what the “focus” of The Fantastic Four will be, Feige also shared the following positive statement about David Corenswet suited up as Superman and the rest of the production:

I've seen the paparazzi shots that I'm sure everybody else has seen. It looks great to me. James is the best.

Following the reveal of the Kingdom Come-inspired Superman symbol in February, James Gunn shared a photo of David Corenswet’s Superman in full costume, and then came the influx of set photos from the shoot in Cleveland, Ohio. It may be a while until more official Superman pictures are released to the public, but from what he’s seen, Kevin Feige’s impressed with this new look for the Man of Steel and everything else that’s been teased in those paparazzi shots. Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, Mr. Terrific and Metamorpho are among the other major DC characters appearing in the Superman cast, along with mainstays like Lois Lane and Lex Luthor.

Kevin Feige Welcomes DC Competing With Marvel

Of course, anyone remotely familiar with Marvel and DC knows that these companies have dominated the comics industry for decades, and with that have come countless “Marvel vs. DC” debates among fans. While it’s fine to prefer one company over the other, Kevin Feige welcomes DC churning out movies to go up against Marvel’s, as well as noted that there are plenty of average moviegoers who don’t know the difference between the two:

I've always said yes. Because number one, I want to see great movies. And number two, I want there to be great movies in theaters for audiences to go to. And in between our movies, be reminded that going to the movies is an incredible and singular emotional activity. So the more great movies there are… Twisters this weekend is overperforming. I haven't seen it yet, but I can't wait to. So that's exciting. And then when it comes to the distinguished competition, as they say, a lot of people don't know the difference. Somebody just said, ‘Congrats on Blue Beetle’ to me! *laughs* People don't know.

Sorry to that person, but Blue Beetle was one of the final DCEU movies, not an MCU installment. It is worth mentioning, though, that Xolo Maridueña will stick around as Jaime Reyes in the DCU, and a Blue Beetle animated series is reportedly in development. In any case, given that he’s the chief creative mind guiding the direction of the MCU, I imagine Kevin Feige welcomes getting to watch a different shared universe of superheroes and being surprised alongside the other people in the theater. He got to do that with the DCEU and he’ll do it again with the DCU.

Superman opens July 11 on the 2025 release schedule, but the DCU will officially begin this December with the release of the Max subscription-exclusive series Creature Commandos. Deadpool & Wolverine hit theaters this Friday, July 26, and then people with a Disney+ subscription will get to watch Agatha All Along starting September 18.