James Gunn Drops First Look At David Corenswet’s Superman Suit, Reveals The DC Universe Movie’s New Title

We’ve known for over a year that a Superman reboot is on the way, and in late January 2023, it was revealed that it will be the first movie on the DC Universe Chapter One slate. Until today, that movie was titled Superman: Legacy, and David Corenswet is playing the new Man of Steel. Now we finally have our first look at the actor’s Superman suit, as well as official confirmation that this movie’s title has changed.

DC Studios co-head James Gunn, who’s also writing and directing Superman, shared the below picture of the ’S’ insignia that will be emblazoned on Corenswet’s Superman suit, as seen below. Additionally, while mentioning that the upcoming DC movie began principal photography today, February 29 (which is also Superman’s birthday), the filmmaker revealed that it’s now simply called Superman rather than Superman: Legacy.

David Corenswet shared the same photo on his Instagram page; in fact, it’s the only post he has on there right now! Evidently he had quite the excited reaction to putting on the Superman suit for the first time, as evidenced by the below comment James Gunn left on the post:

I didn’t know if I should post this photo from my iPhone or the video or you rolling around in the snow in your swim trunks to celebrate the start of shooting.

Hopefully the snow means that Superman will see its title protagonist hanging out at the Fortress of Solitude, his Arctic headquarters. More importantly though, I couldn’t call myself a longtime DC fan if I didn’t point out how that ’S’ insignia is giving off major Kingdom Come vibes. It looks almost exactly like the one the Man of Steel displayed in the 1996 limited series written by Mark Waid and illustrated by Alex Ross, except the background is the traditional yellow rather than black. Unlike Kingdom Come, though, this new Superman movie will follow a younger version of Clark Kent, although not one who’s only just now become a superhero, as we’re not going to see his origin story told again.

(Image credit: DC Comics)

As for the title change, I’ll be honest, I’m a little disappointed. Superman: Legacy had a nice ring to it, whereas Superman is just way too generic, especially since the 1978 classic starring Christopher Reeve was also just called Superman, or Superman: The Movie, if you prefer. Once this new Superman movie gets its promotional campaign going, I’d be interested to learn from James Gunn why he decided to change the title once the final draft was locked. Still, never judge a movie by its title, and my displeasure with it now just being called Superman is far outweighed by how great that insignia looks.

David Corenswet is joined in the Superman reboot’s cast by Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane (our own Riley Utley declared the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress a perfect fit for the role), Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor and Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, among others. The movie will fly into theaters on July 11, 2025, so continue visiting CinemaBlend for more news on its progress. Remember to also revisit past Superman movies and TV shows with a Max subscription.