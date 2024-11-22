Lacey Chabert Revealed The Difference Between Filming Hallmark and Netflix Christmas Movies, And Her Answer Makes Me Want To Watch A Lot More Of Them
I think it's time to check out the Hallmark channel.
Below are slight spoilers for Hot Frosty on Netflix. If you haven't seen it, you can check out the new Christmas movie with a Netflix subscription.
If you've been keeping up to date with the 2024 Netflix schedule, you might have noticed a few new Christmas films that have appeared under the tree for this time of year. One of those is Hot Frosty, starring Lacey Chabert, who has had her fair share of Christmas films over on the Hallmark Channel. But when it comes to the difference between Netflix and Hallmark, Chabert had an answer for me that makes me want to watch a lot more Hallmark Christmas films.
For those who don't know, Hot Frosty is a new rom-com about a snowman who comes to life and warms the heart of a widow during Christmas time. Chabert plays Kathy, the female lead, and the movie gives us all the cute Christmas feels that we're expecting.
Hot Frosty is Chabert's first time acting in Netflix Christmas film. While the actress has had plenty of training in that field when it comes to Hallmark Christmas movies, I wondered if there was any actual difference between the iconic channel and one of the best streaming platforms. So I asked Chabert what she believed the difference was – and the actress admitted that there isn't that much of a difference at all because both Netflix and Hallmark have "the same heart" when it comes to making people happy during the holidays. However, she did get to do a lot more comedy in this:
Both the best Netflix Christmas movies and the best Hallmark Christmas movies tend to have the same traditions and happy stories that you would expect – from finding true love under the mistletoe to a small-town romance and so much more. As someone who has been in so many of those films, Chabert is an expert on this.
Truthfully, I've seen only a few Hallmark films – mainly because Netflix Christmas movies have consumed my life for the last few years, but hearing Chabert say that they both have "the same heart" really does make me want to watch more – if not just for the holiday season.
Even so, the Hot Frosty star also commented that this particular film was unique because of the incredible cast she got to work with this time around and how she felt she would "learn every day" from her co-stars:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Hot Frosty dominated the Netflix charts on its release, and critics have called it "cheeky, wanton lust" in a great way, so it's clear the rest of the world loves Hot Frosty as much as Chabert does. Now, after watching it, I might check out even more of those Hallmark Christmas films everyone talks about.
Whether Chabert continues through the Hallmark Channel or makes more films with Netflix in the future, they'll be bringing plenty of Christmas cheer for years to come. Now if I could find my own TV-watching Jack, that would be lovely.
A self-proclaimed nerd and lover of Game of Thrones/A Song of Ice and Fire, Alexandra Ramos is a Content Producer at CinemaBlend. She first started off working in December 2020 as a Freelance Writer after graduating from the Pennsylvania State University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in English. She primarily works in features for movies, TV, and sometimes video games. (Please don't debate her on The Last of Us 2, it was amazing!) She is also the main person who runs both our daily newsletter, The CinemaBlend Daily, and our ReelBlend newsletter.