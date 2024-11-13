Lacey Chabert’s Hot Frosty Brings Some Much-Needed ‘Cheeky, Wanton Lust,’ Critics Say, As The Spicy Holiday Film Hits Netflix
Is the Hallmark star turning up the heat?
Lacey Chabert is straight-up royalty at Hallmark, with 40 of the TV movies under her belt, including another on this year’s Countdown to Christmas. However, The Christmas Quest isn’t the actress’ only project on the 2024 holiday movie calendar. Some fans were shook when it was announced that Chabert was taking her Christmas talents to Netflix for Hot Frosty, and we might need to open a window in here, because it sounds like things could get a little steamy. Honestly, these reviews are wild.
Critics were able to stream the upcoming Netflix movie ahead of its November 13 release, and with so many festive film options available, they’re here to help us decide if Hot Frosty is one we need to make a priority. Lacey Chabert stars as Kathy, a widow who unwittingly turns a chiseled snow sculpture into a real (and real naked) man named Jack (Dustin Milligan). Kristy Puchko of Mashable says viewers should allow their reality to be suspended and let the sexy snowman give their minds a mental massage of silliness and sweetness. Puchko writes:
Courtney Howard of Variety says Lacey Chabert has “traded fruitcake for beefcake” this holiday season, as Netflix acknowledges “its target audience’s yearning for a sprinkling of cheeky, wanton lust.” The critic says this movie is a delightful detour from Chabert’s typical fare:
William Bibbiani of The Wrap asks, “Do you wanna boink a snowman?,” as Hot Frosty made the critic realize just how much these holiday rom-coms have in common with adult entertainment: “They’re cheap, they hit the spot and there’s more than you could ever possibly watch in one lifetime.” Please, continue:
Amy Nicholson of the New York Times tones it down a little, though, saying Hot Frosty doesn’t really stoke enough sexual tension to cause grandma to get distracted and burn the Christmas cookies. Everyone involved, however, knows exactly what they’re doing. Nicholson says:
Not everyone, however, is won over by Lacey Chabert’s Netflix romp. Brennan Klein of ScreenRant says the streamer is using the actress to emphasize how different its content is than Hallmark’s, but she fails to elevate her character beyond anything you’ve seen her do on the cable network. The critic rates the movie 5 out of 10, writing:
If Lacey Chabert’s Hallmark movies are your jam, it sounds like Hot Frosty might be the shot of whiskey that your holiday eggnog was looking for. The movie is available to stream now with a Netflix subscription.
