Law And Order Guest Star Shares What Was 'A Little Embarrassing' While Filming With Reid Scott, And Now I Wish There Were Bloopers
Jesse Metcalfe had a memorable experience on Law & Order.
The Law & Order franchise is an institution on the small screen by this point in the 2025 TV schedule, and a recent episode welcomed Desperate Housewives cast alum Jesse Metcalfe to the streets of New York City as a cop. He shared with CinemaBlend that joining a procedural was a goal of his, but there was also a slightly embarrassing moment when he was filming with series regular Reid Scott.
Metcalfe's episode of Law & Order was called "Folk Heroes" and aired on March 25 with a "ripped from the headlines" style of story. The John Tucker Must Die star branched out from his usual kinds of roles to play Sgt. Danny DeLuca, who joined Reid Scott's Det. Vincent Riley on the hunt for the killer of an insurance company CEO.
When I spoke with the actor about his experience, he shared that Law & Order is "not a small production" and that they filmed "all around Lower Manhattan" for two weeks, with shooting in that area of NYC lending "a certain level of authenticity." With as popular as the franchise has been over more than three decades now, I had to ask: was there a crowd of people who stopped to watch them in action? Metcalfe shared:
It wasn't the end of the world for the guest star that some Law & Order spectators recognized him, and he's certainly accumulated enough credits on releases like Desperate Housewives, John Tucker Must Die, and various projects for Hallmark that it makes sense for him to be recognized. Still, it would be fun to see outtakes of filming in which Sgt. DeLuca was addressed as Jesse Metcalfe!
When I noted that playing the NYPD sergeant was a departure from the kinds of characters he's played before, Metcalfe revealed:
It remains to be seen if Law & Order will bring Jesse Metcalfe back as Sgt. DeLuca, but he made it clear that he'd be happy to reprise the role if given the chance. For now, you can catch his episode of Season 24 streaming with a Peacock subscription. For new episodes of Law & Order, keep tuning in to NBC on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET, ahead of Law & Order: SVU Season 26 as usual.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
NCIS’ Diona Reasonover Opened Up About The Latest Episode’s Smoky Kiln Scene And More, But I Especially Liked Her Thoughts On Kasie And Knight’s ‘Rock Solid’ Friendship
The Irrational Showrunner Justifies Rose's Bold Season 2 Finale Choice As 'The Right Thing To Do,' And I Suspect Season 3 Would Be A Fresh Start