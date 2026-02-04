Will Trent Just Put A Major Character In Danger, And Now I’m Worried About What Might Happen

Major spoilers ahead for Will Trent Season 4, Episode 5, “Nice to Meet You, Malcolm,” which is now streamable with a Hulu subscription.

After what felt like an eternity of waiting, Season 4 of Will Trent premiered on ABC amid the 2026 TV schedule, and it’s been filled with action and intensity. Between Will nearly dying and getting kidnapped, Angie’s pregnancy, Ormewood’s cancer and much, much more, it feels like no one has gotten a break this year. Unfortunately, another major character is now in danger due to the latest episode, and I’m really worried about what this could mean.

What Happened To Faith?

In Tuesday’s episode of the crime procedural, “Nice to Meet You, Malcolm,” Iantha Richardson’s Faith Mitchell accidentally meets a guy named Malcolm at a bar and, after lying to him and telling him she's an event planner named Amanda, the two hit it off. On the surface, Malcolm seems perfect, as he's the rich owner of a hotel. he even rents out a movie theater for one of their dates. Unfortunately, the situation takes a major turn.

Prior to this, Ormewood and Angie had been working a case involving a bank heist, with the perpetrators swiping sensitive materials about a bioweapon and killing a man. Eventually, they identified one of the burglars, and that turned out to be none other than Malcolm. Will and Ormewood eventually staked out his place and were surprised to see Faith cozying up to the criminal. And, when Will called Faith and filled her in, she was (unsurprisingly) shocked and tried her hardest to pretend like nothing happened. So what does this all mean?

Why I’m Worried About Faith's Fate?

So, in short, only is the guy Faith been falling for not who he says he is, but he’s also a very dangerous man. And, while Faith can certainly handle herself, there’s only so much that she can do from the inside aside from keeping her act together. And, of course, the obvious issue is the notion of what might happen if the special agent's cover is blown while she's still with Malcolm.

On its own, the end of the episode, may only drum up light concerns for some fans. A promo for next week’s episode, though, shows Faith getting caught while snooping in what appears to be Malcolm’s office, before getting captured.

Will Trent fans surely know this show can be very unpredictable. There have been other situations in which a suspect is someone close to one of the main characters, and the outcomes of those scenarios have varied.

I’m terrified of this entire situation with Faith, and not just because she’s seemingly going to be caught and captured. What I'm thinking about is the psychological aspect of this and how Faith could be impacted in the aftermath. Of course, all of that is assuming she makes it out okay by the end of next week’s episode. I'd love to see her come out of this unscathed but, given the show's track record, I'm not completely sure that'll be the case.

All in all, this latest development just adds even more drama to the season, which has already been pretty intense. Here's hoping Faith makes it out alright without much physical or mental damage. New episodes of Will Trent air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, so tune in at that time next week to see how this storyline progresses.