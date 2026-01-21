I Had No Idea NCIS: Sydney’s Mavournee Hazel Kept The Secret Of Blue's Backstory For So Long
Talk about staying tight-lipped.
For NCIS: Sydney’s first two seasons, Bluebird Gleeson’s life outside of her work as a forensic scientist was largely a mystery. Then came the arrival of a mysterious woman waiting in her apartment in the Season 2 finale, and by Season 3’s second episode, we finally learned about Blue’s family and where she came from. However, Mavournee Hazel, who plays Blue, told CinemaBlend that she’s known the details of her character’s past for quite a long time.
Mavournee Hazel Has Known About Blue’s Past Since The Beginning
I started off my recent interview with Hazel by asking how she reacted when she learned about Blue backstory for the first time. To my surprise, she explained how she was privy to this information immediately upon being cast on NCIS: Sydney, sharing:
You can stream the NCIS: Sydney episode “True Blue” with your Paramount+ subscription to learn the full details of Blue’s past, but basically, it was revealed that her real name was Faith and that she grew up on a commune with her twin brother. Years after their father died under mysterious circumstances, Faith ventured off the commune and ended up in juvie. When she got out, she forged the Blue identity for herself, which included documents claiming she was formally educated in forensic science. Mavuronee Hazel continued:
Two years is a long time to keep a secret, but Mavournee Hazel understood the assignment and kept mum that entire time. And like she mentioned, knowing this information was helpful in informing her performance during those first two seasons, even though the audience wasn’t aware of this. However, just because this particular mystery has been solved doesn’t mean there aren’t other corners of Blue’s pre-NCIS: Sydney life to explore.
The Chapter Of Blue’s Past Mavournee Hazel Would Like To Explore Next
By the end of “True Blue,” Blue was free from the commune once more, got her brother to a hospital before he died from the poison he ingested, and met her grandmother for the first time. So now we have a much better grasp on Mavournee Hazel’s character, but the actress thinks NCIS: Sydney could go even further. She said this when I asked if there were any other gaps in Blue’s life she wants to delve into:
Blue was imprisoned after she assaulted a security guard while trying to steal a bone density scanner to analyze the bones of multiple human beings she discovered on the commune. She was in prison for a handful of years, so it would certainly make sense that she made connections during that time. Those could be revealed now that the other NCIS: Sydney characters know that Blue’s an ex-felon, so Mavournee Hazel is hopeful that the show returns to this at some point:
Between those connections and JD seemingly doing shady to ensure that Blue could continue working at NCIS, it’s probably safe to say we’re not done touching on her ex-felon status. For now though, what is guaranteed is that NCIS: Sydney Season 3 will resume airing on the 2026 TV schedule starting Tuesday, March 3.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.