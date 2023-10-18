Loki’s Director Tells Us At Least One MCU Character Who Probably Knows About The TVA

The multiverse is a major element in the current story arc being presented in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But while many characters seem to be aware of the multiverse as a concept, that doesn’t mean that everybody knows everything about it. Loki’s experience with the TVA is a key example of an aspect of the multiverse that nobody seems quite aware of, and Loki director Dan Deleeuw says that he doesn’t think anybody outside the TVA in the MCU is aware of its existence, outside of the characters who see literally everything.

While the multiverse is a well-understood concept in Marvel Comics, what it is in the MCU is a bit less clear. We know from movies like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that there are those within the MCU who are, at the very least aware of the multiverse as a concept. But is anybody aware of an organization that, until recently, had actually been preventing the existence of the multiverse altogether? CinemaBlend had a chance to chat with Dan Deleeuw, director of Loki and we asked him who else in the MCU is aware of the TVA’s existence. He believes that nobody outside the organization is aware of it, except of course Watchers, because they see everything. He explained…

That we established? Um, I don't know that, I mean … well, a Watcher would know, for sure. You know, whether or not… I don't know. I think we've kept it a pretty good secret from everyone else so far.

The Watchers were first spied in a scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but that was mostly done for a gag. One Watcher played a much more important role in the What If…? animated series and that series was all about the multiverse and seeing alternative realities. So clearly the Watcher really does see everything, not just in one reality, but in all of them.

While it seems all but certain that the events of Loki are going to be key to the larger Multiverse Saga, what’s less clear is how important the TVA will be specifically. We’re led to believe that, technically speaking, the multiverse did not exist prior to the death of He Who Remains, because the TVA specifically prevented it from existing. There are still a lot of questions to be answered.

While I wouldn’t expect a Watcher to appear in Loki Season 2, it’s more likely that we could see a live-action Watcher at some point during the Multiverse Saga. Because of their ability to see everything their knowledge could certainly prove useful, assuming they’re willing to get involved. Perhaps What If...? Season 2 will tell us more about the Watcher and his place in the multiverse.