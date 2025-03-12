Long Bright River Is Set In Philly. Amanda Seyfried And Nicholas Pinnock Skipped The Accents, But They Want Eagle-Eyed Viewers To Spot These Other References
Peacock's new limited series drama nailed the details, without changing its voice.
While the 2025 TV schedule offers the usual slate of procedurals one would expect, there are still some surprises to be found. In terms of you loyal Peacock subscription holders, this week marks a new obsession that’s going to be quite easy to binge: the limited series adaptation of author Liz Moore’s Long Bright River, starring Amanda Seyfried.
As I was on hand to speak with the versatile star of Mamma Mia as well as the 2025 movie Seven Veils, knowledge of her childhood in Allentown, PA had me wondering how she connected to Philly native Moore’s best-selling novel. Citing the lack of accents as a conscious choice, Ms. Seyfried shared the following background with CinemaBlend:
Long Bright River’s eight-episode saga sees Seyfried’s protagonist, a Philadelphia cop named Mickey, on the hunt for a killer in the city of Brotherly Love. In the midst of her own quest for sibling reconciliation, we see Wawa cups in the squad room and convenience stores with Utz potato chips on the racks, giving us that Philly vibe.
They’re pleasant hallmarks that really sell the location, and the heartbreaking family history that Mickey continues to live through on its streets. Even on a person's worst day in Center City, there's bound to be someone talking about the Eagles' Super Bowl chances, while holding one of those classic red coffee cups with a smiling goose.
As The Housemaid cast member herself noted, there’s a lot of love paid to that location, even in the lack of accents. Series co-star Nicholas Pinnock also had his own thoughts on that matter, as the British actor plays Truman Dawes, Mickey’s previous partner, who is out of action after a particularly bad day on duty.
Backing Pinnock’s feelings, Amanda Seyfried also added this further context to Long Bright River’s vocal choice:
- Nicholas Pinnock: "Well, I was doing some research with my dialect coach and Truman didn't really have an accent because a lot of the African American community in Philly seemed not to, so we decided to make it as believable as possible, but not go for the accent."
- Amanda Seyfried: "But it was still an American, there was still a Pennsylvania vibe. You could have been from anywhere around there. … And it was interesting, like you don't always have to go for that aspect, because we didn't wanna distract anybody."
The conversation between myself and these Long Bright River stars was pleasant, but didn’t totally betray the serious nature of the series. If anything, I’d think that recognizing such details would help any viewer through the somber and engrossing tone of the show with themes of homelessness, addiction, and empathy for people going through any sort of troubles in life.
One could imagine that Amanda Seyfried was happy not to repeat that time her performance in The Dropout saw her join the club of actors who heavily altered their voices for roles. Especially when you can feel the vibe that Long Bright River is about to take Mickey, and the audience that's following her, to some pretty dark places.
The basis for Peacock's streaming series, author Liz Moore's Long Bright River can be purchased through Amazon. A time jumping narrative that sees Philly cop Mickey on the look out for her sister Kacey, you'll be able to read the mystery that inspired Amanda Seyfried's new limited series.
Audiences looking to learn how to watch Long Bright River don’t have to worry. The entire run will be available to binge, on whatever device you use to access Peacock, starting March 13th.
