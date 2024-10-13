The Housemaid Movie Adaptation: What We Know So Far

Are you ready for another new book-to-screen adaptation ? Because you're seriously not ready for The Housemaid.

Over the last few years, plenty of books have gained a ridiculous amount of popularity thanks to social media. You could look at all the Sarah J. Maas books , or you could bring up Fourth Wing and how there's a Fourth Wing TV show in the works now. Either way, some books have gained steady fanbases, and one of those happens to be The Housemaid.

While author Freida McFadden has written several mysteries, thrillers and more, The Housemaid has remained one of her biggest books and has spawned some sequels as well. Now, she's getting the movie treatment, but what is this movie going to be about? And who is starring? Here is what we know so far.

(Image credit: Grand Central Publishing)

At the time of writing this, in October 2024, there is no set release date for The Housemaid, which makes sense. Deadline only reported the casting news in October, so it would be pretty surprising to see this movie on the 2024 movie schedule . Whether or not it lands a spot on the 2025 movie schedule remains to be seen.

There are two stars already set, and the story itself isn't a crazy CGI-fest; it's just a good thriller. So, who knows? We might see it sooner than we think.

The Housemaid Cast

(Image credit: Sony)

While we don't have a complete cast list just yet, Deadline's report about The Housemaid adaptation confirmed the two main stars – and you're going to recognize these names.

Sydney Sweeney as Millie

Sydney Sweeney will be playing Millie, the main character of The Housemaid. In fact, the actress even shared how excited she was for the upcoming film by posting on her Instagram about it:

A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) A photo posted by on

Sweeney is one of those actresses who has been everywhere the last few years, and for good reason. While she came to fame starring in the Euphoria cast for the last two seasons (and will be back for Euphoria Season 3 whenever that comes), and appearing in the first season cast of The White Lotus , she's appeared in two other major films over the last two years—the hit 2023 rom-com Anyone But You and the 2024 horror film Immaculate.

Truly, Sweeney has been at the top of her game, and I'm not surprised that something like The Housemaid is the next thing she's going to be doing.

Amanda Seyfried as Nina

Amanda Seyfried will play Nina, the person that Millie (the housemaid) cleans for in The Housemaid. Seyfried also had the chance to share a post on Instagram from the director about the upcoming film:

A post shared by Paul Feig (@paulfeig) A photo posted by on

Seyfried's best movies and TV shows include classics like the Jennifer's Body cast , the hilarious (and rewatchable) Mamma Mia! and its sequel, or even the Academy Award-winning Les Miserables, among many, many other unique projects that the long-time actress has done.

Seyfried has also appeared in various series, like The Crowded Room on Apple TV+, and starred in The Dropout cast, which earned her a Primetime Emmy win.

It'll be very interesting to see how Sweeney and Seyfried play off one another in this new adaptation. I just have a feeling that these two are going to rock this – and whatever cast they decide to put around it, it'll be amazing.

What Is The Housemaid About?

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Alright, so you're already interested in the movie because Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried are going to star, but what exactly is The Housemaid about? (Assuming you haven't read the book, of course!)

The plot of the book follows Millie, a young woman who's down on her luck and in desperate need of a job when she's hired to work as a maid for an upscale couple, Nina and Andrew. But there's more than meets the eye with this family, and Nina in particular, as Millie soon finds out. Meanwhile, Millie has her own history and secrets, which are also part of what unfolds in the story.

The Housemaid Is A Psychological Thriller From Freida McFadden

(Image credit: Grand Central Publishing)

Freida McFadden wrote the novel on which the movie will be based. The Housemaid follows the exact premise of the adaptation—a young woman becomes a maid to a wealthy family and finds dark secrets she never expected, turning her world upside down.

The book itself is majorly popular -- both a New York Times and USA Today bestseller and, according to Grand Central Publishing, has sold over one million copies. If you haven't had the chance to read it, be sure to check it out.

Paul Feig Is Directing

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Now, this makes me even more excited. According to the Deadline article above, Paul Feig will direct The Housemaid, and yes, I am here for this choice.

For those who don't know, Feig is the director responsible for some of the biggest comedy/mystery movies in Hollywood in the last fifteen years or so. Some of these include A Simple Favor (and A Simple Favor 2 is in the works as well), Last Christmas, The Heat, and more, and directed the hilarious Bridesmaids cast .

In addition, he's worked on many TV shows, including The Office, Arrested Development, 30 Rock, Weeds, Mad Men, and many others. I think The Housemaid will be in good hands.

Rebecca Sonnenshine Wrote The Screenplay

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Television)

The last thing we know from that Deadline article is that Rebecca Sonnenshine wrote the screenplay for The Housemaid. The writer has worked on several shows before, including Archive 81, one of the best Amazon Prime shows, The Boys, Outcast, The Vampire Diaries and more.

What are you excited about regarding The Housemaid? All I know is that I am going to be sitting when this movie comes out. Is anyone up for a reading marathon here where we read all of The Housemaid books?