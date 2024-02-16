Love Is Blind Season 6 Star Was Convinced By His Mom To Join The Netflix Series, But She Hilariously Referred Him To The Wrong Dating Show
SPOILERS are ahead for Love Is Blind episodes 1-6, now streaming with a Netflix subscription.
Among the new shows on streaming this week is the return of Love Is Blind for Season 6! With the six-episode premiere of one of Netflix’s best dating shows, do you ever wonder how the show’s stars decide to date in front of the world? Well, when CinemaBlend spoke to three of the guys from this season, they revealed what motivated them to star in the series, and it includes a hilarious mixup from one of their mamas.
During the first batch of Love Is Blind Season 6 episodes, Clay shares that he’d never seen the dating series before signing on to the show, which is rather surprising when you think about it. So when I spoke to the 31-year-old entrepreneur, he shared what actually convinced him to join Season 6 of Love Is Blind. In his words:
It’s pretty sweet that Clay put a lot of trust in the advice of his mama when it came to his future love life, and this mixup is hilarious! One can see how one might get the names wrong considering the titles are quite similar, but their concepts are quite different. While Love Is Blind has its stars dating and getting engaged without seeing their partner’s face, Married At First Sight has sociologists pairing up couples and having them meet for the first time at their wedding.
Prior to being on Love Is Blind, Clay also shared with CinemaBlend that he would put a lot of weight in the physical appearances of who he dated, including being a regular slider in the DMs of their Instagram accounts. The Netflix series allowed him to date in a whole new way, and in effect he met a match in Amber. We’ll have to see if their relationship continues to thrive!! While speaking to the Love Is Blind guys, Johnny on the other hand shared why he joined the show:
Johnny was attracted to the idea of only focusing on dating in the pods and making a decision within a month and a half whether he’d find his person. During the season, the 28-year-old account executive definitely makes a connection with Amy considering he gets down on one knee and proposes to her before they jet off to the Dominican Republic.
Trevor, on the other hand, is one of the singles on Love Is Blind that does not make a match that ends in an engagement during the premiere. Here’s what the 31-year-old project manager said about why he decided to be part of Love Is Blind:
Interestingly enough, all three of these men were not avid watchers of Love Is Blind before being cast in the series!! Perhaps that’s a good thing, as longtime fans are so into it that we’ve had a few ideas about how the series can make future seasons better and are up on some of the behind-the-scenes drama, including one star suing the show’s producers.
After you’ve watched the first six episodes of Love Is Blind Season 6, you can look forward to another batch of episodes next week, on Wednesday February 21. You can also check out what other 2024 Netflix movies and TV shows are coming next to the streaming service.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
