Love Is Blind Season 6 Star Was Convinced By His Mom To Join The Netflix Series, But She Hilariously Referred Him To The Wrong Dating Show

Among the new shows on streaming this week is the return of Love Is Blind for Season 6! With the six-episode premiere of one of Netflix’s best dating shows , do you ever wonder how the show’s stars decide to date in front of the world? Well, when CinemaBlend spoke to three of the guys from this season, they revealed what motivated them to star in the series, and it includes a hilarious mixup from one of their mamas.

During the first batch of Love Is Blind Season 6 episodes, Clay shares that he’d never seen the dating series before signing on to the show, which is rather surprising when you think about it. So when I spoke to the 31-year-old entrepreneur, he shared what actually convinced him to join Season 6 of Love Is Blind. In his words:

Yeah, so for me, my mom was a big advocate of me joining the show. She was like, Clay, you gotta do this. She knows that typically when I date I lean more towards the physical attributes and not more so the emotional side, but it was actually funny she wasn't even talking about Love is Blind. She was obviously talking about [Love] at First Sight. So she told me to go on the wrong show, but you know, we love it and I'm here now.

It’s pretty sweet that Clay put a lot of trust in the advice of his mama when it came to his future love life, and this mixup is hilarious! One can see how one might get the names wrong considering the titles are quite similar, but their concepts are quite different. While Love Is Blind has its stars dating and getting engaged without seeing their partner’s face, Married At First Sight has sociologists pairing up couples and having them meet for the first time at their wedding.

Prior to being on Love Is Blind, Clay also shared with CinemaBlend that he would put a lot of weight in the physical appearances of who he dated, including being a regular slider in the DMs of their Instagram accounts. The Netflix series allowed him to date in a whole new way, and in effect he met a match in Amber. We’ll have to see if their relationship continues to thrive!! While speaking to the Love Is Blind guys, Johnny on the other hand shared why he joined the show:

I don't know. I feel like when I told my family about it, they were like, you have to try to go for this because one of the biggest things was going into, well I guess previously before I even like heard about the show too, um, dating was just like not really working out too well. So going into this, having everything just condensed down to do you wanna marry this person after a month and a half, I felt like I was gonna learn a lot about myself.

Johnny was attracted to the idea of only focusing on dating in the pods and making a decision within a month and a half whether he’d find his person. During the season, the 28-year-old account executive definitely makes a connection with Amy considering he gets down on one knee and proposes to her before they jet off to the Dominican Republic.

Trevor, on the other hand, is one of the singles on Love Is Blind that does not make a match that ends in an engagement during the premiere. Here’s what the 31-year-old project manager said about why he decided to be part of Love Is Blind:

Yeah, I hadn't watched the show until someone reached out to me and asked if I wanted to be on this type of show and I was like, ‘I don't really know what that is’. So they said ‘Go watch it’. And when I saw the concept of getting to actually know somebody without knowing what they looked like, I really liked that cause I felt like I've been judged and I've also judged other people for the looks so that I didn't really know the show before that, but I liked the first few episodes that I watched and then I was like, yeah, let's do it.

Interestingly enough, all three of these men were not avid watchers of Love Is Blind before being cast in the series!! Perhaps that’s a good thing, as longtime fans are so into it that we’ve had a few ideas about how the series can make future seasons better and are up on some of the behind-the-scenes drama, including one star suing the show’s producers .