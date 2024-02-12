New On Netflix, Disney+ And More: 9 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (Feb 12-18)

The Super Bowl is in the books and a lot of people are probably already feeling the post-NFL hangover. With the season over, just what is there to watch? Luckily there’s plenty to watch on the different streaming platforms this week, as two of the most popular films of last year, which were both nominated for Oscars this year, are finally arriving at home, alongside a lot more.

From one of Netflix’s most popular reality shows ever to Jennifer Lopez’s long-awaited musical project, there’s a lot to enjoy if you decide not to get off your couch even now that the big game is over. Here are all the highlights available on your streaming platform of choice this week.

What's Coming To Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix subscribers have a lot of interesting choices. What with this week including Valentine's Day, romance is a major theme. But the high point of the week might be an over 20-year-old film that has never been streaming before.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Love is Blind Season 6 - Feb 14

In an era where it seems like every original streaming show has to fight tooth and nail to get Season 2, it’s somewhat telling that Netflix subscribers are into Love is Blind enough to give a Season 6. The first batch of new episodes of the series, which sees single people meeting and getting to know one another (without ever looking at each other) drops on Valentine’s Day. And that seems quite fitting under the circumstances.

Players - Feb 14

(Image credit: Netflix)

If reality TV isn’t your thing but you still want to curl up on the couch on Valentine’s Day, then maybe a brand new rom-com is in order. Players comes from Netflix and stars Gina Rodriquez, as a member of a trio of friends who team up to hook up until she meets somebody, played by Lucifer’s Tom Ellis, who she actually falls for.

Crossroads - Feb 15

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Brittney Spears honestly seems to be as popular now as she has ever been. The former teen pop star has a massive social media following of people who love her, so it seems likely that a lot of them will be firing up Netflix on February 15. Crossroads is Brittney’s one major movie role and it has never been available on an SVOD platform before. So whether you’re a Brittney fan from back in the day that saw this one in theaters, or a more recent convert, it’s maybe worth a look to see just how far she’s come.

What's Coming to Disney+

(Image credit: Disney+)

Disney always seems to have something either Marvel or Star Wars to give Disney+ subscribers at any given moment, and while this week's addition to the Galaxy, far, far away won't be a must-watch for everybody, it's perfect for the littlest fans.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures - Feb 14

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

February is going to bring us the end of an era for Star Wars animation soon, but until then, there is also one of the newest additions to the galaxy, far, far away. Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is a way to introduce your kids to your favorite space opera franchise, while also maybe teaching them a few things about teamwork, respecting others and themselves.

What's Coming To Max

(Image credit: Max)

The highlight of the week for Max subscribers comes from a movie that was just confirmed to be arriving last week. For people looking to catch up on the Oscar race, this is one you'll need to watch before the awards next month.

The Color Purple - Feb 16

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

The musical version of The Color Purple is certainly a unique take on an emotional story, but it resonated with audiences, and with awards season as well. The cast is nominated for a Screen Actors Guild award and Danielle Brooks, after already being nominated for a Tony for her performance in the stage version of The Color Purple, is considered a strong contender for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar.

What's Coming to Peacock

(Image credit: NBC/ Comcast)

In recent months the time between a theatrical release and a streaming debut has only gotten smaller. And yet, one of the biggest movies of 2023 is only now arriving in most homes. That makes Peacock subscribers some of the luckiest this week as the biggest new release belongs to them.

Oppenheimer - February 16

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer was not only one of the highest-grossing movies of the year, but it's one of this year’s most nominated Oscar movies. Anybody who wasn’t lucky enough to see Oppenheimer in 70mm IMAX will at least be able to check it out on Peacock this week. There’s a good chance it will have a good night at the Oscars, so it’s worth it to be aware of what all the fuss will be about.

What's Coming to Prime Video

(Image credit: Amazon)

This Is Me… Now: A Love Story - Feb 16

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Last year we saw a resurgence in the theatrical concert movie. 2024 starts off with something a little different from Jennifer Lopez. The release date for This is Me…Now: A Love Story finally arrives, giving fans a “narrative-driven cinematic odyssey,” that is part musical, part biopic, and all Jennifer Lopez. Fans of Lopez as an actor or a singer will want to check this one out. And yes, Ben Affleck will also appear.

What's Coming to Apple TV+

(Image credit: Apple)

New releases on Apple TV+ are actually fairly rare, so when they happen they're always worthy of note.

The Dynasty: New England Patriots - Feb 16

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

If you just can’t take the fact that the football season is over, there is a stop-gap measure available for Apple TV+ subscribers. The Dynasty: New England Patriots is a new documentary that will take a look inside one of the most successful football teams of all time during the pinnacle of their success. Patriots fans will likely love to relieve the greatest moments. And if you’re not a Patriots fan you can enjoy watching how it all fell apart.

Of course, this is far from everything arriving on streaming this week, so for a complete look at everything, make sure to check out everything new on Netflix, as well as what’s coming to Disney+ in the coming month.