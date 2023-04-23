6 Things Love Is Blind Can Do To Make Future Seasons Better

Alright ya’ll – I’m sick of it. I’m sick of Love Is Blind.

Okay, maybe that’s jumping a little too far, but yeah, I’m getting close to the edge right now, not going to lie. I remember I was so excited for Love Is Blind Season 4. After the mess that was the Season 3 finale and reunion , with so many moments that made me literally jump in shock and dramatic cast members that cause the whole internet to go into a tizzy, I was ready for a less-dramatic Season 4.

I thought I was going to get that, but it seems Season 4 had even more shocking, thought provoking moments , marriages that I was surprised ended up happening, and a reunion that truly made me roll my eyes and turn off my laptop because why?

Unfortunately, Season 5 for the show is filmed already, so it’s not like my suggestions could be put towards the next season – whenever it comes out. But, judging from how the series is received and how many people tune in to watch it, I think Season 6 isn’t that far off. So, let’s get into ways that Love Is Blind could improve for the future.

Picking More Diverse-Looking Cast Members

At first, when watching this show, I really didn’t think that it was a big deal that people looked conventionally attractive. It was a dating show and most dating shows have been like that, so I wasn’t that surprised by the amount of “pretty people,” as I call them. Then the hosts, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, said that they were going to have a more diverse range of people .

So, I was really excited for Season 4 specifically for that change, because that’s something new – until I saw just regular, conventionally attractive men and women who looked the same as previous seasons.

Look, I’m not saying that the current cast isn’t fine. It is. But I’m also saying that any of them could be featured as a model so it’s not that surprising that most of them find each other attractive as soon as they step out of the pods. If you really want an experiment, there needs to be a better range of people who look different that can really test the connections. That’s the whole entire point of this show – is love truly blind? But, you can’t ask that when literally everyone here looks like they could be walk a runway during fashion week.

Also, Casting People On The LGBTQ+ Spectrum

As someone who is a part of the LGBTQ+ spectrum who has seen plenty of great representation of that in TV in general recently, I wouldn’t mind Netflix taking part in that and adding people who are a part of that spectrum.

The Ultimatum, another popular Netflix dating show which is also hosted by the Lacheys, is doing a whole season dedicated to queer love stories , which is really freaking cool. Most popular dating shows don’t have that kind of representation and it’s super awesome for one like this to be doing a fully queer season.

Heck, even in The Perfect Match , there were people who were on the LGBTQ+ spectrum and ended up dating each other. Why can’t Love Is Blind do that, too? They are one of the biggest – if not the biggest – dating shows on the streaming site. It’s time to do something like that.

It Also Needs Cast Members Who Actually Seem Like They’re Looking For Love

I won’t name names – but sometimes, it feels like these people are just coming onto the show to get famous, or to get followers, or something else. It does not feel like they are looking for love. It feels as if they are just there in order to get their name out to the world.

What I really liked about the first two seasons of Love Is Blind is that it felt like many people were taking the experiment seriously – aside from Shake, but we don’t need to talk about him. Either way, I still really enjoyed most of those relationships because they felt like they were giving it an honest attempt, and I enjoyed the heck out of that. Season 3 – and especially Season 4 – did not give me that vibe at all.

That’s why I’m saying that the pool of cast members needs to be diversified. People who don’t have a following online, people who don’t care about their social media profile. Just normal people. Maybe that’s why I liked Zack and Bliss from this season as one of the few couples I genuinely enjoyed – they just felt real in comparison to many of the others.

The Show Needs New Hosts

I’m sorry but Nick and Vanessa have to go.

I’m sure they are a very lovely couple who have a great love story , and I know they also host The Ultimatum, but they are not great hosts, at all. Maybe in the first season it was fine, but in Season 4? They need to be removedf. It feels like they are barely there – and even when they are, they don’t make an impact. They’re just sort of there to be there.

When they actually have to do something – such as host a reunion – their questions are really not that good, and they clearly take sides in situations when you’re supposed to remain unbiased in stuff like this. The reunion for Season 4 was enough proof of that. Someone needs to go.

Making Sure That The Cast Members Are All From The Same Town

Some of the biggest problems from Season 4 stem from this issue – namely Micah and Paul, and Kwame and Chelsea. Kwame at least lived mildly close to Seattle, in Portland, but Micah split her time between Seattle and Arizona. That is literally hundreds of miles away. That is insane for casting purposes.

I know that the experiment is supposed to be about the strength of a relationship based on love and personality, but you can at least make the transition easier. Casting people who were so far away was specifically just to cause drama related to distance and in no way made this easy for these people.

They may not be here to find love, but that doesn’t mean we can’t make it a little easier on them by having everyone in the same city – or at least closer than Arizona.

God, No More Live Reunions

I’m over it already.

I know that most people would say they don’t want a live reunion anymore because of the snafu they ran into when it was supposed to air live, but truth be told, I have nothing against live events. The stand-up special, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage went off without a hitch. Clearly, they were not prepared for the amount of people that would tune in for Love Is Blind, and if this were to continue, something would have to be changed.

But, I say no more live reunions because there were so many parts of this show that should have been cut and edited. There were moments where conversations lasted way too long, fights that shouldn’t have even happened, and instances that made me want to pull my hair out.

I’d rather see a taped reunion than this because it was too much. This should not be an hour and a half of just pure talking. If you’re going to give me a reunion, give me something good so I’m not wasting my time.