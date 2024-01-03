A Love Is Blind Star Is Suing Netflix And Producers Over Issues That Could Have Huge Ramifications For Reality TV's Future

Ahead of Love Is Blind's new season reaching Netflix subscription holders in Feburary, a contestant from the most recent season, Renee Poche, is suing the streaming service and the reality TV show’s producers. While Poche was part of last season’s cast, she was not among one of the singles who decided to move forward with the experiment by getting engaged. As details of her lawsuit become public, it looks like her legal action could actually have some major consequences within the reality TV show world, depending on how it all shakes out.

Renee Poche joined the Texas season of one of Netflix’s top dating shows , during which one of the Season 5 couples tied the knot out of the 30 singles who entered the pods. Poche was recently hit with a private arbitration from the Love Is Blind producers asking for $4 million after she allegedly violated the NDA she signed on the show and, now, she's pushing back with her own legal filings. Let’s get break down the details.

Why A Love Is Blind Star Is Suing Netflix And Producers

A Texas-based veterinarian, Renee Poche claims that during her time on the show, (which was not really in the Season 5 edit), she began dating another contestant, Carter Wall. Poche alleges that she was forced to spend long stretches of time with despite the contestant reportedly being “abusive” as well a unemployed, broke, homeless, violent and addicted to amphetamines and alcohol. Since her unfruitful LiB experience, Poche has spoken out about her on-air stint, leading production companies Netflix and Delirium to file a $4 million lawsuit against her. Poche, who was allegedly paid only $8,000 to appear on the series, said this to Variety about her time on the hit reality series:

My experience on Love is Blind was traumatic. I felt like a prisoner and had no support when I let Delirium know that I didn’t feel safe. I tried to deal with these emotions over time and eventually felt like I needed to share what had happened. I felt it was only right to let others know the truth of what all of the castmates had to endure… I believe Delirium is trying to silence the abuse that occurs behind the cameras and ruin me for telling the truth.

Per her lawsuit against Netflix and Delirium, she is seeking to repeal her initial contract for Love Is Blind following alleged intentional infliction of emotional distress and violations of numerous California labor and civic codes. One of her lawyers, Bryan Freedman, called her contract “illegal” and shared that he has “hundreds of clients who are ready to assert their claims” on the same subject as well.

What Are The Ramifications This Love Is Blind Lawsuit Could Have On Reality TV’s Future?

Renee Poche is working with Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos, who are collaborating on a number of cases within the reality TV industry. These suits reportedly deal with alleged exploitative practices, not only on Netflix's part but NBCUniversal's as well. Based on how Poche’s case along with others of its kind shake out, there could be major changes to how contracts are written up for talent moving forward. Geragos shared that he and his team expect “thousands of claimants to come forward” once more realize their contracts are “illegal.”

This latest development arrives in the aftermath of Season 2 star Nick Thompson alleging that the Netflix series contributed to his financial struggles . In addition, Season 4’s Jackelina Bonds dropped claims about having her skip the reunion last minute due to her “mental health.” Only time will tell how the plaintiffs, defendants and the entertainment industry as a whole are impacted as Renee Poche's lawsuit and the others move forward.

All the while, Netflix is getting ready for Love is Blind Season 6 to premiere on February 14. As it stands, it remains one of the most anticipated entries on the 2024 TV schedule.