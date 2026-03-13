Is There Sydney Sweeney And Zendaya Beef? Why People Are Talking About This Euphoria Video
What is going on here?
Euphoria Season 3 is right around the corner on the 2026 TV schedule, and promo for it has officially begun. However, with that exciting news, some rumors have emerged, too. That’s because, as a new video was posted to social media of the cast, speculation about there being beef between Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney has started up again.
There’s A New Euphoria Video That Has Viewers Talking About Sydney Sweeney’s Relationship With Zendaya And The Cast
As we inch closer to being able to watch Euphoria Season 3 with an HBO Max subscription, the promo for the show seems to be kicking into gear. And I say that because one day ago, the series’ Instagram account posted the following video:
Now, as you can see, Sweeney was in the video, but she was not in the shot with her fellow Euphoria cast members, Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie and Maude Apatow. People really noticed her absence, too. In the comments, they noted that while sharing their own opinions on the alleged state of the relationship between the Dune and Anyone But You actresses, specifically:Article continues below
- omg obsessed with sydney being absent from the girls group shot ❤️ -sadeladonna
- Notice how the girls are NOT with Sydney ? Yes. -chloesng_
- the girls really said we are NOT doing a group shot with her 😂 -zaniahsims
- I just know Zendaya can't stand Sydney Sweeney 😂 -willfullrose
- Why exclude Sydney from the shoot? 😤 -thatkidjppp
Now, we can neither confirm nor deny the state of the relationship between Sweeney and Zendaya. However, according to Page Six, a source alleged that this video was filmed while Euphoria was in production, and the Cassie actress was busy working on a scene when the clip of the four women was filmed for the social media video.
So, it would seem it was simply a scheduling conflict. However, there is a history of rumors regarding Sweeney and Zendaya that has potentially added fuel to the rumored feud fire.
There Have Been Rumors In The Past About Sydney Sweeney And Zendaya Not Getting Along
For some background, last year, rumors were going around that there was a rift between Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya. The Daily Mail reported that the two were in a “bitter feud” and alleged that they wouldn’t sit near each other during events. Apparently, this was caused by very different political views.
The report went on to allege that Sweeny has Republican views, and Zendaya is upset about that. Apparently, she was refusing to do press calls with her.
None of this is confirmed. However, the report notably came out as filming on Ephoria Season 3 was wrapping up and as Sweeney’s American Eagle “good jeans” campaign was receiving backlash. In the months since that campaign, the Immaculate actress has been dealing with that negative response while also releasing movies like The Housemaid, which was a box office success.
All around, take all this with a grain of salt. Apparently, the reason Sweeney and Zendaya didn’t share the screen in this new video comes down to scheduling. Now, as we learn more about the state of their relationship, we’ll keep you posted. Then, make sure to tune in to Euphoria Season 3 on HBO Max on April 12.
