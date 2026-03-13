Hugh Jackman's Looking Less Wolverine Ripped These Days, But This Workout Is Still Insanely Impressive
This guy is staying mutant fit.
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Actor Hugh Jackman has had an outstanding career, spanning acclaimed projects on both the stage and screen. Many of the best Jackman movies have shown off his ripped physique, particularly his appearances in the X-Men films. He regularly shows off his workouts on social media, and the latest is another impressive display of his physical fitness... even if it's unclear when he'll return as Wolverine in upcoming Marvel movies.
Jackman often posts workout videos, and his hard work was on full display during a shirtless scene in Deadpool & Wolverine (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription). He's keeping super fit, and the latest clip shows him doing some impressive work on a pull-up bar. As you can see in this recent Instagram post:
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Honestly, I could never. I work out, but Hugh Jackman's on another level. He stays in superhero shape, even after Deadpool & Wolverine hit theaters. Fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are hoping this is an indication he'll appear in either Avengers: Doomsday and/or Secret Wars, but only time will tell if the Greatest Showman actor actually pops up as his signature character. Regardless, it's clear that Jackman isn't letting himself go anytime soon.Article continues below
Jackman shared this post to his whopping 33.7 million followers on Instagram. The comments section is filled with folks gassing up the actor, as well as gifs of Wolverine. While his future as the clawed mutant is unclear, fans clearly have Logan on the mind.
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Upon its release, Deadpool & Wolverine broke records at the box office. This was particularly significant following recent box office bombs like The Marvels. Given the movie's success, it seems inevitable that both Jackman and Reynolds would be back for more projects in the MCU. But the studio hasn't revealed when this might happen just yet, with the Song Sung Blue actor keeping busy with other projects and his residency at Radio City Music Hall.
While there are plenty of fans hoping that Jackman's workout videos mean he's going to be in the next Avengers movies, there hasn't been any actual indication that this is happening. He was noticeably missing from the Doomsday cast announcement, which revealed the various superhero teams that will be factoring into its multiversal story. But the discourse about this return is likely going to continue as Jackman continues to post workout videos.
The next Marvel movie hitting theaters is Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31st as part of the 2026 movie release list. While we wait, Jackman's tenure as Wolverine can be streamed in its entirety over on Disney+.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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