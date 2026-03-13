Benny Blanco's Feet Are Landing Almost As Much Attention As Margot Robbie's These Days

There’s no denying the talents of Margot Robbie, who has thrice been nominated for an Academy Award, but we also can’t ignore the obsession with the actress’s feet. The Internet wants what the Internet wants. The history of Margot Robbie’s feet on film is worthy of study, and lately, there’s been another celebrity who seems to be quickly following in her footsteps. Benny Blanco went viral last month when the music producer’s dirty dogs were shown on a podcast, but could he actually profit from this?

Fans called out Benny Blanco’s dirty feet after an episode of his podcast Friends Keep Secrets gave a peek at the bottom of his seemingly unwashed tootsies:

(Image credit: Friends Keep Secrets)

The image went viral for obvious reasons, as fans were practically screaming at him to take his filthy tootsies off of the furniture. Some, however, saw that dirt and saw dollar signs. The influencer brand The Circle has reportedly reached out to Benny Blanco (per TMZ) to help him launch a subscription-based account built around his feet. I’m not sure that even Margot Robbie can boast such a thing — and yes, she has had her own viral dirty feet moment.

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The Circle is supposedly offering to hook Benny Blanco up with a filming strategy, camera angles and foot cam-style content, with foot-inspired collaborations also on the table. My goodness, who knew there was so much money in not mopping your floors?

While the attention to the feet of Selena Gomez’s husband may be comparable to the Barbie star’s, it’s definitely for different reasons. The popularity of Margot Robbie’s feet seemed to hit a fever pitch when the trailer for Greta Gerwig’s 2023 movie revealed that the iconic pose was integral to Barbie’s plot:

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Yeah, that is … not the same as Benny Blanco. One thing the two do have in common, however, is WikiFeet. There are 137 photos of the record producer’s feet on the site, and they've garnered a score of 3 out of 5 stars. (Margot Robbie, naturally, boasts a perfect 5-star rating from more than 1,800 feet pics. You’re welcome.)

To be fair to Benny Blanco, the podcast episode was filmed at co-host Dave Burd’s (aka Lil Dicky) house, not his own, so he can’t be blamed for the non-cleanliness of the floors. Burd even said when the two appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that it was the first day of shooting their podcast, and crew members had been in and out with equipment all day, contributing to the griminess that ended up on his buddy’s feet.

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Benny Blanco even got his redemption arc, showing that his foot hygiene may not be as scarce as it seemed:

(Image credit: ABC)

Yeah, those are pretty good feet, but I think Margot Robbie may still have him beat. We’ll have to see if Benny Blanco decides to capitalize on all of this newfound attention. And with the cookbook author already prone to viral behavior like eating $200 blueberries on camera, let’s not pretend OnlyFans isn’t an option here.