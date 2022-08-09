Marvel's Will Poulter Explains What Adam Warlock Will Need To 'Work Out' In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Five years have passed since James Gunn teased the “birth” of Adam Warlock in the closing moments of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and a ton of stuff has happened in the MCU since that point – including the culmination of the Infinity Saga and the defeat of Thanos to the Guardians accompanying Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on an early mission in Thor: Love and Thunder. Eventually, we were going to have to get back to the official introduction of Adam Warlock and his impact on the MCU when Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens in theaters in 2023. So when we spoke with Warlock star Will Poulter following the Marvel panel at San Diego Comic-Con , we talked a bit about his motivations… what he could say about them, anyway.

Will Poulter was handpicked by James Gunn to play Adam Warlock in the anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and that is a character who could end up being very, very important to the cosmic corner of the MCU. But when we meet Adam in Vol. 3, he tells us what the character will be dealing with, explaining:

I think the third installment shows him kind of orientating himself in the world, trying to work out right and wrong as a kind of newborn mate. Trying to work out the rules of the world that he finds himself in. It’s kind of a self-development story, which is cool.

As we learned in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the Sovereign create new individuals from scratch, and have such control over their DNA that they create perfection, almost with ease. As the movie concludes, the Sovereign’s leader, Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki), reveals what she refers to as “the next step in our evolution.” He’s more powerful. He’s more beautiful. And according to Ayesha, he’s more capable of destroying the Guardians of the Galaxy. So, that makes him a foe, right?

Not so fast. Will Poulter addressed that reality, and told CinemaBlend:

I mean, that might be saying too much. I don’t even know if Adam knows, himself.

So, that’s one mystery we will be pressed to discover when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens in theaters in 2023. Add that to the already discussed search for Zoe Saldana’s Gamora, the return of the Ravagers ( including Sylvester Stallone ), the exploration of Rocket Raccoon’s troubled childhood, and the culmination of Gunn’s trilogy, there’s a lot of ground for this sequel to cover.

Gunn and his cast opened up about the sequel when they caught up with CinemaBlend in San Diego, which you can watch below: