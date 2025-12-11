I Honestly Thought Bridgerton Would Have The Most-Watched NSFW Netflix Scenes, But Turns Out It's Only Second

Obviously, everyone with a Netflix subscription has been able to enjoy nearly innumerable shows and movies of every genre for years now. However, I don’t think any of the streamer’s originals has thrilled audiences more than Bridgerton. And, when I say “thrilled,” I guess I really mean “titillated,” because OOOH BOY! Those sex scenes, amirite?! In just three seasons, the show has really delivered on some amazingly sexy Regency scenes, and I totally figured that the romance would have the most-watched NSFW scenes on the streamer. Turns out, though, that it only comes in second.

What Show On Netflix Has The Most-Watched NSFW Scenes, Above Bridgerton?

Frequently, when we talk about sexytimes on streaming, it’s about something like all the sexually explicit movies on Netflix. But, there are also a number of television shows on the service that can, uh…give viewers a little NSFW boost when they need one. Since its Christmas 2020 debut, Bridgerton has definitely been one such series, with things like its famed Taylor Swift-scored bangathon really putting the show’s intimacy coordinator through her paces every season.

However, a new study from Hidden looked at 25 television series and movies on the service to determine which ones have the most-watched sexytimes, and revealed something fairly shocking. Bridgerton, while incredibly popular in that area, only comes in second to one other series on Netflix. And that show, my friends, is none other than the Starz mega-hit, Outlander.

(Image credit: Starz)

For the uninitiated, Outlander is based on the long-running series of novels by Diana Gabaldon, with the TV show starting in 2014 and quickly taking over the world of dramatic romantasy (that’s romance + fantasy) television. The show actually finished filming in 2024, and Season 8, the final season, is set to hit the 2026 TV schedule.

So, how many people are checking out NSFW content from this Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan starring series compared to the scenes from Bridgerton? A whopping 73.55 thousand people look up Outlander sex scenes monthly, while 57.36K do the same for the drama that made Jonathan Bailey and Nicola Coughlan famous.

While I was shocked at first that this time travel romance beat out a Netflix original, when I think about it a bit more, it actually makes a lot of sense. As noted, Outlander has been around for far longer, and there are six full seasons, plus the first half of Season 7 currently on Netflix. This means that there’s just a lot more content available when it comes to the show’s famously romantic, sexy sex scenes for people to dive into.

And dive into, they clearly do. Honestly, the one-two-punch of sexy stuff from each show probably makes for some intensely fun and, well…let’s call it engaging viewing for everyone who opens up their Netflix account and spends the night chilling with NSFW scenes from what can easily be called two of the best shows on television. If you’re gonna do it, do it right, I say.