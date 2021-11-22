Monique Coleman And Corbin Bleu On The ‘Special’ And ‘Beautiful’ Diversity In Lifetime’s A Christmas Dance Reunion
Okay, Wildcats, time to get your heads in the game because Monique Coleman and Corbin Bleu have reunited for a Christmas movie. No, they aren’t reprising their High School Musical roles, but they do play high school sweethearts who reunite as adults in Lifetime’s A Christmas Dance Reunion. They are the leads in this film, they are magic together, and they recently discussed what was so special about the diversity on the film.
For many Black actors, it hasn’t been the easiest road. Monique Coleman has discussed how her High School Musical character had a signature headband because the stylists didn’t know how to do her hair. Thankfully, Coleman shines as leading lady to Corbin Bleu’s leading man in Lifetime’s A Christmas Dance Reunion and the whole experience sounds like it was delightful and empowering. Here’s what Coleman said when I asked about the diversity at Lifetime’s press conference:
The love that the members of this cast have for one another is palpable on-screen. You can see that everyone cares about the story they’re telling, the people they’re portraying, and the communities they are representing. A Christmas Dance Reunion offers not only representation in the Black community but is inclusive of LGBTQIA+, differently-abled, and various age groups.
One of the coolest things about having Black leads in A Christmas Dance Reunion is that the story has absolutely nothing to do with their race. The story is about reconnecting, finding lost love, and celebrating hope for the future. It’s so beautiful and uplifting and you can see how empowered the leads feel through the power in their dance routines. Corbin Bleu elaborates on this with the following:
Did you catch that last line? Mo and I need to do more of it together. You heard it here first! More projects with Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman are a possibility for the future. I want to see them writing, directing, and producing the next one. They are one of the most phenomenal creative pairs of our time.
A Christmas Dance Reunion premieres on Friday, December 3rd, at 8/7 Central only on Lifetime. Check out the rest of the It’s A Wonderful Lifetime lineup because this year’s holiday films are absolutely stunning. For those looking for more Christmas feels, we’ve created a 2021 Christmas movies and TV schedule.
