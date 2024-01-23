Moving's Director Just Revealed The 'Main Challenge' Of Shooting A 20-Episode Superhero Show, But I Think They Pulled It Off

In this era of TV, Moving is something of a rarity for a few reasons. A big cause for that, though is that it's a superhero show that features a twenty-episode season. (Arrowverse fans are surely familiar with those kinds of runs.) Such a creative decision is bold, especially given how much work is required. Series director Park Inje and his team were up for it, though, and succeeded in making a compelling show. CinemaBlend actually had the chance to speak with Inje about his work on the show, during which he explained the "main challenge" that came with producing the series.

For those who don't know, Moving is a South Korean drama series that follows the lives of teenagers who have secret superpowers as well as their parents, who find out about their gifts. From there, plenty of interesting developments ensue. The show is adapted from a beloved webtoon of the same name. So, considering that there's source material to abide by, the creative team already had a serious challenge ahead of it.

Park Inje is a well-known name within the South Korean TV industry for his work on another popular South Korean Netflix series, Kingdom. He was certainly equipped to take on this particular gig, but that doesn't necessarily mean it was easy. When we had the opportunity to speak with him, he discussed the struggles of trying to keep the audience's attention over such a lengthy run. Which can be difficult in a world where superhero show fans are used to more condensed storylines throughout a few episodes:

Definitely, while considering the balance between the different genres, I think the main challenge was kind of shooting a show with 20 episodes. Most shows now on streaming services are less than 10 episodes. So one thing I really thought about was how to keep the audience's attention, to watch so many of the episodes. And my kind of approach was that even if they don't watch all 20 episodes, they can kind of pick and choose.

The 10 Best Superhero TV Shows Of The Decade, Ranked (Image credit: The CW) If you wanted to see the best superhero shows of the past decade, here are our picks.

I can certainly understand the hurdles he and his collaborators had to overcome while crafting this series. I can't imagine having to plot out a cohesive story with som much narrative real estate. But ultimately, their efforts were not in vain, and the show has garnered critical acclaim and international popularity. It even even scored a 2024 Critics Choice Awards nomination for Best Foreign Language Series.

What makes Moving such a great series compared to many other superhero shows is that there are so many characters to follow. Each has a designated storyline that feels like it belongs in the story – but what makes it even better is that the narrative still flows even if you feel like watching some episodes out of order.

There are plenty of great superhero seriess, like The Boys (which is of Amazon Prime's best shows and is returning for Season 4 ) and WandaVision (one of Disney+'s best shows ). However, every episode of programs like that must be watched in succession. But, when it comes to Moving, Park Inje encouraged people to watch different episodes of the twenty-episode season if they were craving different genres:

If they're really into action, they can watch Ju-won's episodes, like episodes ten and eleven, that sort of focus on the action aspect and a more mature love. Or if they're into a kind of teenage romance, they can watch episodes one through seven. So my strategy was kind of crafting a show that no matter what you liked, there were kind of pieces for you in there.

(Image credit: The Walt Disney Company Korea)

I'm someone who has grown up watching the best superhero movies and has since moved onto watching every Marvel TV show imaginable. With that said, I didn't think there would be a moment where I would get tired of the idea of people flying around or shooting lasers from their eyes. But I did reach that point (as many others did during Marvel's mixed Phase 4 slate ) . So I'm grateful to Moving for reigniting my love of superheroes -- so much so that I was willing to watch all 20 episodes of this with no problem. Kudos to Park Inje and co. for crafting such a strong show and telling the story with ease using so many installments.

Those who desire a different kind of hero-centric offering should grab a Disney+ subscription to check out Moving, and Hulu subscribers have access to it as well. And be sure to stay locked on the 2024 TV schedule for upcoming releases.