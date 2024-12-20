'Mufasa: The Lion King' Interviews with Barry Jenkins, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Seth Rogen & More!

“Mufasa: The Lion King” has some huge talent attached to the cast including Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Tiffany Boone. We sat down with all of them, as well as director Barry Jenkins and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, to discuss all things “Mufasa.” This includes some lighthearted discussions like the comparison of Blue Ivy Carter to Fred savage, whether or not Pumbaa is a stoner, and that time Kelvin Harrison Jr. wanted to yell at Beyoncé. However, we also tackle subjects like the indie sensibility of “Moonlight,” Lin-Manuel Miranda’s childhood dreams, and the legacy of James Earl Jones.

Video Chapters

0:00 - Seth Rogen And Billy Eichner Are Not Method Actors

0:20 - How ‘Mufasa’ Is ‘The Princess Bride’ With Two Peter Falks

1:10 - How Barry Jenkins Got The Lions To Memorize All Of Those Lines

1:25 - Lin-Manuel Miranda Dreamed Of Being A Filmmaker, Not A Composer

2:15 - Why Aaron Pierre And Kelvin Harrison Jr. Switched Accents

3:20 - Is Pumbaa A Stoner? Seth Rogen Weighs In

4:08 - How Barry Jenkins Keeps The Indie Sensibility Of ‘Moonlight’

5:45 - Why Timon And Pumbaa Are Destined To Be Discontent

6:30 - Tiffany Boone On Seeing A Screening Of ‘Mufasa’ With Keith David

7:30 - What Surprised The ‘Mufasa’ Cast When They Saw The Film For The First Time

8:30 - Kelvin Harrison Jr. Met Beyonce At A Party

8:55 - Seth Rogen And Billy Eichner Are “Shocked” At How Much Of Their Improv Is In The Movie

9:35 - Barry Jenkins On ‘Mufasa’s’ Opening Tribute To James Earl Jones

10:06 - Aaron Pierre Gushes About Playing John Stewart In 'Lanterns'