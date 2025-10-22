Who Should Play Rapunzel And Flynn Rider In The Live-Action Tangled? I Had To Ask Popular Fancast McKenna Grace

In recent years, it seems like there are always more live-action Disney movie remakes on the way, and it’s no wonder, considering how commercially successful many of them have been. One of the latest reimaginings of a movie from Walt Disney Animation that’s been talked about is Tangled, and Regretting You star McKenna Grace has recently become a popular fancast for Rapunzel. Well, we talked to her (and her co-star Mason Thames) about the idea of starring in the movie.

I Asked McKenna Grace And Mason Thames About Co-Starring In A Live-Action Tangled

McKenna Grace and Mason Thames star in the latest of 2025 movie releases hitting theaters this weekend, Regretting You, which is an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s romance book of the same name. When CinemaBlend spoke to them about the idea of tackling Tangled next, here’s what the actors said (which you can also watch in the interview clip above):

McKenna Grace: "I keep on telling him that he could make a really good Flynn Rider."

Mason Thames: "She is Rapunzel."

Grace: "Yeah, but you have the suave. Flynn Rider was like my crush growing up."

Thames: "So, you're saying I'm your crush?"

Grace: "Yes."

Thames: "I'm only in if she's in."

Grace: "You're so silly."

These two are all in! During our interview, I asked what Grace thinks about fans putting her name in the ring for the live-action Rapunzel, along with pitching Thames for Flynn Rider. The pair couldn’t quit gushing over how the other would nail these Disney roles. And I have to say, I can totally see it!

Anyway, clearly, these two actors had the best time starring in Regretting You together as budding high school sweethearts. Oh, and if Tangled did happen, it would actually be their third time working together, because they've already done two projects together – the second being a Green Day movie called New Year’s Rev.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures/Disney Animation)

What’s Going On With The Live-Action Tangled Movie?

Our conversation with Grace and Thames about the possibility of a live-action Tangled movie comes a couple of weeks after it was reported that the movie is back in development with Scarlett Johansson up for the role of Mother Gothel, after it was initially reported to be in the works in December 2024. Johansson didn’t confirm the report, but she said the movie would “excite” her particularly for the chance to work with director Michael Gracey, who famously helmed The Greatest Showman.

The recent news about Tangled came after it was previously reported that the movie was not happening anymore after the disappointing release of Snow White. Time will tell if a Tangled remake does happen, but Grace and Thames’ playing the lead roles certainly fits like a glove in our eyes.