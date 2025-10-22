Fans Think Star Wars Is Trolling After Adam Driver's Kylo Ren Comments, And I Can't Argue

A few days ago, some surprising news came out not about one of the upcoming Star Wars movies, but rather something that could have been part of that slate. Adam Driver revealed that he’d tried to get a Kylo Ren movie made a few years back, and fans quickly sounded off about how disappointed they were that this project was scrapped. Now they’re accusing Star Wars itself, or rather the people behind the franchise’s YouTube channel, of trolling them following Driver’s comments, and honestly, I can’t help but agree with them.

Just a few hours ago, the Star Wars YouTube channel uploaded the below clip from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (which can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription) where Rey used her Force dyad with the freshly-redeemed Ben Solo to pass along Anakin Skywalker’s lightsaber to him. He used that to cut down the Knights of Ren, then join Rey after she’d eliminated Palpatine’s guards, only for the two of them to be incapacitated by the former Emperor.

Rey and Kylo Ren VS Palpatine | Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Episode IX) | Official Clip - YouTube Watch On

If you think the timing of this clip being posted is suspect, you’re in good company. Here’s just a few of the comments of that Rise of Skywalker clip from fans who think this is some grade-A trolling in response to what Adam Driver shared with the public:

"Are you guys trolling us with the Ben Solo stuff after what Adam said? 💀" - @yancarlos5377

- @yancarlos5377 "Guys…seriously 😂 we know what you’re doing" - @Ham_Films

- @Ham_Films "what a suspicious thing to share out of nowhere..." - @kylodem

- @kylodem "The Star Wars social media guy was working overtime on getting this approved over night 😂" - @BroBastii

- @BroBastii "this is either the funniest coincidence ever or a very smart move" - @psychedbypat

- @psychedbypat "Wow, Ben Solo is cool and I'd watch a whole Steven Sodenbergh movie about him." - @RayOfTruth

While not impossible, I find it very hard to believe that this was just a coincidence. In case you missed the news, Driver said that a few years ago, he came up with a concept for a post-Rise of Skywalker movie that would have seen Ben Solo somehow resurrected from the dead. The actor took this concept to his Logan Lucky director, Steven Soderbergh, who then crafted a story outline with Rebecca Blunt, and Scott Z. Burns was recruited to write the script after Lucasfilm executives responded positively to what Driver, Soderbergh and Blunt pitched them. And thus, The Hunt for Ben Solo was born.

Unfortunately for those interested in this idea, Bob Iger and Alan Horn, Disney’s respective CEO and then-CCO, nixed greenlighting The Hunt for Ben Solo, with Adam Driver saying that “they didn’t see how Ben Solo was alive.” So yeah, this clip definitely seems like a knowing wink to Driver’s news drop without directly acknowledging it. Well, to whoever thought of this, you’ve just riled up the Star Wars fans even more.

Although Driver said in 2024 that he’s “done with the Star Wars franchise,” perhaps the fan interest that’s emerged over the last couple days might result in Lucasfilm reconsidering The Hunt for Ben Solo, and Driver could in turn be coaxed back. I’m probably getting ahead of myself, but this could end up being similar to when the Deadpool test footage was leaked in 2014, prompting 20th Century Fox to greenlight the Merc with the Mouth’s first movie (by the way, Ryan Reynolds finally admitted to doing the deed). The Force finds a way.