Vin Diesel Offers Hopeful Fast And Furious 11 Update After Rumors Swirled About Its Cancellation

It’s been close to two and a half years since Fast X ended on a precarious note for Dominic Toretto and his allies, but unfortunately, we still don’t know when this will be followed up on. Once previously expected to come out on the 2026 movies schedule, Fast & Furious 11, a.k.a. the final movie in The Fast Saga, remains without a release date, and there have been rumors about how it might even be canceled. Now it seems things are moving in a more positive direction for the project, if Vin Diesel’s latest update is any indication.

Taking to his Instagram account, Diesel posted a series of photos and one video of himself with Michael Moses, the Chief Marketing Officer at Universal Pictures. The video is especially interesting, as while Diesel and Moses are riding around in a golf cart, Moses says, “Out drifting with Dom Toretto planning everything. We got it solved.” Watch it for yourself (last slide)!

That sounds promising, right? It’s certainly better news than what was reported three weeks ago, namely that Universal would only move forward with Fast & Furious 11 if a certain concession was made. Specifically, the film studio supposedly doesn’t want the movie’s budget to exceed $200 million, but the current script for Fast 11, a.k.a. Fast X Part 2, would cost around $250 million to produce. It was also alleged that the Fast & Furious cast members hadn’t signed deals to return yet.

As mentioned earlier, Fast & Furious 11 is meant to conclude the film series that’s been running (driving?) since 2001, so it’s hard to imagine that Universal wouldn’t move forward with the project over a simple budget disagreement. If this social media post from Vin Diesel is to be believed, then evidently this hurdle, assuming it existed in the first place, has been overcome. I should also note that Fast X was made off a budget reportedly exceeding $378 million and only made close to $714.5 million worldwide, so concern about the Fast 11 price tag wouldn’t be unreasonable.

Here’s hoping that whatever problem there was is now “solved,” we’ll finally start getting more concrete updates on how Fast & Furious 11 is progressing. Fast X left several of the starring characters in quite the pickle. Dom Toretto and his son, Brian, were stuck in a dam rigged with explosives by Jason Momoa’s Dante Reyes, and Aimes, the double agent working with Reyes, shot down the plane carrying Roman, Tej, Ramsey and Han. It was also revealed in the Fast X ending that Gal Gadot’s Gisele Yashar was still alive, and the mid-credits scene brought Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs back into play.

There was also a time when a midquel set between Fast X and Fast & Furious 11 starring Momoa and Johnson was in the works, but there’s been no update on its status in two years. In any case, sit back, pop open a Corona and keep your eyes peeled on CinemaBlend for continuing coverage on what’s happening with the Fast & Furious franchise.