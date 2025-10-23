The Key Way Christopher Nolan’s Batman Movies Impacted The Duffer Brothers’ Work On Stranger Things

Stranger Things Season 5 is nearly here, and it’ll close out an action-packed, scary and emotional ride fans have been on for nearly a decade. Of course, steering the ship have been brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, who not only co-created the show but also serve as writers, directors and EPs. The Duffers put a lot of time and care into their craft, and they’ve proven themselves to be shrewd storytellers. Even with that, though, I was surprised to hear how Christopher Nolan and his Batman films influenced the Duffers’ work on their show.

Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy has been cited as a cultural touchstone by filmmakers and general audiences alike. Still, I never would’ve guessed the Duffers were among those who followed in Nolan’s footsteps from a creative standpoint. SFX Magazine on CinemaBlend dropped a previously unreleased Duffer Brothers interview from the archives, and they discussed some of their influences. As part of that piece, Matt revealed his and Ross’ Nolan-style way of approaching each ST season:

I always think about Chris Nolan when he was talking about making the Batman movies. He never agreed to a sequel unless he figured out a way into it that made him feel excited. We try to think about it in that way. We want to feel the potential and we want to be excited about it – and it has to make sense narratively.

The Oppenheimer helmer is indeed someone who’s motivated by creative inspiration more so than box office bonuses. Each of his DC films – Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises – have received varying levels of praise. However, all three are firmly unique from each other in specific ways. Likewise, each season of Stranger Things also has its own unique vibe, though all four of them are perfectly in sync narratively and aesthetically. I’d say the Duffers were correct to follow Nolan’s lead.

If there’s any other way in which Ross and Matt Duffer have emulated Christopher Nolan, it’s in the way they seek to make their productions so cinematic. Nolan obviously makes big-screen epics, with his latest being his upcoming adaptation of The Odyssey. Still, the Duffers manage to create thrills on ST that could easily play on a big screen and, if reports are to be believed, that’s going to happen soon. Sources claim Netflix is negotiating a deal that would allow the show’s series finale to be shown in AMC Theaters locations.

That purported agreement would just be the first step in a new cinema-related era for the Duffers. It was reported this year that the twins would be leaving Netflix after the expiration of their deal in early 2026, and they’ll be heading over to Paramount. As part of that new four-year agreement, the Duffers will not only produce TV productions but also feature films that will be made exclusively for theatrical release. The two siblings’ biggest regret regarding Stranger Things is the fact that it consumed so much of their time and left them unable to tell other stories. Now, they’re not only in a position to tell fresh tales but to also make their own mark on the history of cinema.

Ahead of that, though, the Duffers still have to cross the finish line with Stranger Things. The cast and crew, including co-star Finn Wolfhard, expressed concerns about the finale, given the backlash to Game of Thrones’ final episode. However, if anyone can stick the landing, it would be Matt and Ross Duffer. Let’s hope they deliver a conclusion to this show that’s as satisfying as the third acts of the best Christopher Nolan movies.

The first volume of Stranger Things Season 5 will be available to Netflix subscription holders on November 26, and the second arrives on December 25. As for the series finale, that’ll drop on December 31 and essentially close out the 2025 TV schedule.