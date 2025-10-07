Michael Weatherly Jokes About Doing 'NCIS: Retirement Home,' But Honestly I'd Watch Tony And Ziva Anywhere

As NCIS: Tony & Ziva continues on the 2025 TV schedule over at Paramount+, one of the best streaming services, it’s still hard to believe that we actually have Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo back in the NCIS franchise. Weatherly has been playing Tony DiNozzo since the very beginning, even going back to the JAG backdoor pilot. Even though he recently joked about doing NCIS: Retirement Home, I’d actually watch Tony and Ziva in any situation.

NCIS has spanned over 20 years now and launched a handful of spinoffs, including the newest iteration following Weatherly and de Pablo’s characters on the run across Europe. While the two were talking about the series for Paramount on Instagram, Weatherly couldn’t help but point out that there are references to characters, phrases, etc. from the “old days,” and how new things on Tony & Ziva will be mentioned when they’re doing NCIS: Retirement Home. Honestly, I’d watch it:

As of now, there doesn’t seem to be an end to the NCIS franchise, especially since there are currently four shows in the franchise airing. The idea of characters like Tony, Ziva and even McGee in a retirement home 30 or 40 years from now, still trying to solve cases or going on the run, is pretty hilarious, and one that I would sit down and watch for as long as I possibly could. NCIS seems to keep fans interested no matter where the show takes place or who is involved, so perhaps a retirement home plot may not be so out of the question.

Luckily, NCIS: Retirement Home is still years away, and fans are able to see Tony and Ziva in action right now. The first three episodes of NCIS: Tony & Ziva dropped at the beginning of September, with new episodes premiering weekly. The first season is already halfway over, and so far it’s been pretty intense and surprising. There’s no telling how these final few episodes will go. What is known is that they probably wouldn’t be able to do most of this stuff in a retirement home, so it’s a good thing they’re doing it now.

Meanwhile, NCIS is preparing to go into its 23rd season, so if any show will be getting a retirement home spinoff, it will be the mothership. At this point, it’s hard to tell how much longer the series will go on, but it’s still going strong. If Law & Order: SVU can hit 27 seasons, why can’t NCIS?

That being said, regardless of how long the NCIS franchise runs, I will watch it whenever and for however it lasts, even if it takes place in a retirement home. For now, though, fans can look forward to watching new episodes of Tony & Ziva with a Paramount+ subscription on Thursdays.