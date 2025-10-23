After Jennifer Lopez Admitted Passing On Unfaithful 'Haunts' Her, Diane Lane Opened Up About Landing The Role

Jennifer Lopez’s career has been rather epic, from being in a number of iconic films, including Selena, to having an award-winning music career that took her to the Super Bowl a few years ago. As the multi-hypenate recently has been promoting one of the 2025 movie releases , Kiss Of The Spider Woman, she spoke about one big regret she has about her acting career. Lopez is still bummed she passed on 2002’s Unfaithful. Following her comments, Diane Lane has talked about what it was like to be the one in the part instead.

What Jennifer Lopez Recently Said About Why She Regrets Passing On Unfaithful

Last week, Jennifer Lopez went on The Howard Stern Show and was asked by the host if there’s a role of hers she regrets turning down. In her words:

Adrian Lyne offered me Unfaithful. [I turned it down] because the script wasn’t good, and then he made it great, and Diane Lane got nominated for the Oscar. [Laughs]. It’s funny. It haunts me a little bit because it’s like the one that I turned down that was just like ‘Why did you turn down working with Adrian Lyne? What were you thinking?’ I don’t even know what the hell was going on in my mind at the time. Who knows what was going on with me.

In case you haven’t heard of director Adrian Lyne, he’s the director behind a ton of classic movies like Flashdance, Fatal Attraction, Lolita and, most recently, Deep Water with Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas . When Lopez was approached by him to star in Unfaithful, she recalled being unimpressed with the script and saying “no” to it. However, since the movie came out and has become so acclaimed that Diane Lane was nominated for Best Actress, Lopez has been kicking herself. JLo previously has talked about this, describing how it makes her feel by saying the decision makes her “want to literally, like, shoot my toe off”.

When Entertainment Tonight caught Diane Lane up to speed while she was at the Newport Beach Film Festival to receive the “Icon Award,” she responded with her two cents on why she said yes to Unfaithful. As she said:

I didn’t hear that interview, but I’m glad to hear it. How great. It was somebody’s moment, and it was my turn. I just saw Adrian Lyne [director], and I knew that we were in good hands with Allstate. It’s like a Barry White song: ‘You know how it’s gonna go.’ And, I was like, ‘I can sign up for that.’

Unfaithful was a huge movie for Diane Lane, between all the critical acclaim she received for it, along with it being commercially successful. The movie, which also stars Richard Gere, follows a married couple and parents to an eight-year-old living in New York. Lane plays Connie, a woman who finds herself getting into an affair with a handsome Frenchman amidst her very boring marriage to Gere’s Edward.

Lopez did have her own moment of Oscar buzz with her 2019 film Hustlers, but she was snubbed for an Academy Award nomination. JLo has said that losing out to a nomination “was sad” after all the build up she had received by the public. You can see her in Kiss Of The Spider Woman now, and see Lane in Anniversary, hitting theaters on October 29.