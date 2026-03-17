‘Olaf Learned Not To Melt:’ It Turns Out Heat Was A Big Problem For Disney’s New Frozen Robot, Too
Disney Parks' new Olaf robot is one snowman who is going to love summer.
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Walt Disney Imagineering has never ceases to amaze, but today we’re seeing the technical achievements in Disney Parks reach new levels. The newest groundbreaking creation from WDI is a free-roaming robot of Frozen’s Olaf the snowman. He looks just like the character from the film, and it turns out that’s not the only thing he has in common with his animated predecessor.
I recently got a chance to see the new Olaf robot up close and speak with two members of the team behind its creation, Kyle Laughlin and Mortiz Bächer. They revealed that one of the challenges of making Olaf work, somewhat fittingly for the character, was heat. Laughlin explained…
Without getting too deep in the mechanical weeds, the issue was that Olaf’s physical model involves a very large head attached to a very small neck. Since these proportions were fixed, otherwise the robot wouldn’t look like Olaf, it limited the components that could be used in the neck to small ones, which resulted in Olaf overheating and breaking down.Article continues below
The solution was to use simulation, previously only used to model the mechanical systems of the robot, to model the thermal dynamics. Now, much like Olaf in Frozen 2, who has the benefit of permafrost, the robot is able to manage its own temperature and always stay cool. Mortiz Bächer said…
This is a massive technical achievement in humanoid robotics, but that’s not all it is. The fact that the Olaf robot is able to do this has real-world benefits to fans visiting theme parks, like Disneyland Paris, where the robot Olaf will make his official debut with the opening of World of Frozen later this month. Because Olaf is able to keep from “melting,” there should be less need for the robot to be pulled due to technical problems. Laughlin explained...
While those of us who can’t make a trip to Disneyland Paris or Disneyland Hong Kong may not get a chance to see Olaf up close anytime soon, it’s clear there are long-term plans not only for Olaf, but for the future of robotics in Disney Parks. The fact that these technical hurdles have been overcome means that when that day comes, there’s a better chance that the robots won’t fail because the Orlando or Anaheim sun got too hot.
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CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
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