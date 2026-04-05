Josh Gad Had An A+ Response After Seeing Olaf’s Intense Malfunction At Disneyland Paris

Disney Experiences always seems to be pushing the boundaries of what’s possible when it comes to entertaining its guests, and the company recently did that in a big way with Frozen’s Olaf. The free-roaming and talking Olaf animatronic recently became operational at Disneyland Paris, though the adorable, mechanized puppet had a malfunction just recently. While Olaf is operational again, fans across the internet have been joking about the situation. Now, Josh Gad – who voices the character – has entered the chat.

Like some of his peers, Gad appears to remain plugged into what fans are discussing across social media. So it was probably just a matter of time before he decided to weigh in on the animatronic based on his beloved Frozen character. Gad took to Instagram to share the clip of the malfunction, which happened in front of a group of people at Disneyland Paris. While that video may still generate a chuckle or two from users, it’s Gad’s witty (and completely relatable) comment that has me laughing:

POV - Me when Spring Break ends and I check my work inbox.

I can imagine there are plenty of people who can relate to the feeling of being overwhelmed by emails after returning from some well needed time off. Personally, I can think of more than a few occasions when I’ve gone out of town for a while and have been met with a stuffed inbox upon my return to work. (Whew, I’m getting jittery just thinking about it.) My own experiences aside, though, I’m impressed that Gad never seems to miss a cue. Check out his post down below:

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A post shared by Josh Gad (@joshgad) A photo posted by on

Based on the clip, that was a relatively intense moment for guests, who were intently watching Olaf before he essentially became frozen (no pun intended) and fell over. Gasps and shrieks from park attendees can be heard when the mechanical creation takes that tumble, and even I have to admit I probably would’ve been a little shook had I seen that in real time. It’s good that everything’s been sorted out on that front, but the internet is forever, which means this clip could continue to circulate and generate jokes.

More on Olaf (Image credit: Walt Disney Imagineering) ‘Olaf Learned Not To Melt:’ It Turns Out Heat Was A Big Problem For Disney’s New Frozen Robot, Too

What isn’t a laughing matter, though, is the considerable time and effort that Walt Disney’s Imagineering team put into crafting the Olaf animatronic, which was announced to be in the works back in November 2025. Also announced to be a fixture at Disneyland Hong Kong, the life-like robot was also a product of the Imagineers collaborating with Gad and the Frozen character’s lead animator. Given the finished result, I’d say that partnership paid off in a big way.

Although fans are now in a position to interact with Olaf like never before, they’ll also still be able to see him on the big screen in a new adventure. Frozen 3 is officially in the works, and it’s set to be released in 2027. Plot details are, of course, being kept tightly under wraps, though Gad provided an update this past February by sharing a behind-the-scenes photo. That snapshot appeared to indicate that the actor had begun recording his work on the threequel.

So, if it weren’t clear already, the Frozen franchise (of which the films and spinoffs are streamable with a Disney+ subscription) continues to permeate pop culture in different ways. The Olaf animatronic, in particular, could also set a new standard for the kind of fare that awaits guests at Disney’s parks. We’ll see how that pans out but, in the meantime, I’m eager to see how the Olaf robot makes waves in his own right (and whether it garners another funny response from Josh Gad).