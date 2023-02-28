Only Murders In The Building's Best Guest Star Confirmed Return For Steve Martin Comedy In Season 3

With its stellar leading trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, Hulu’s mystery comedy Only Murders in the Building doesn’t need to do anything to win the casting game, because that victory has been secured. Regardless, the streaming hit has built up an excellent ensemble across its first two seasons, with Paul Rudd joining on for a literal last-minute surprise in last year’s finale, and the iconic Meryl Streep was also revealed to be joining the fun in some capacity. But fans can all stop worrying about whether or not we’ll see Only Murders’ most excellent guest star, because Jane Lynch herself confirmed with CinemaBlend that Sazz is back on the beat in Season 3.

Or if not on the beat, and not used as another break-up substitute for Steve Martin’s Charles, Sazz is back for more hilarity. It’s definitely safe to say that, for a show where safety isn’t a guarantee. As seen in the video above, CinemaBlend’s Jeff McCobb spoke with Jane Lynch alongside the equally always-awesome Ken Marino to promote the long-awaited return of Starz’s catering comedy Party Down . When asked who was a better screen partner between Marino and Martin — No pressure, no pressure! — she shared the news that those with Hulu subscriptions haven’t seen the last of her A+ stuntwoman. In her words:

What I'm going to say is I love working with Steve Martin. I'm going to work with him again. We're doing another episode of that.

While the truly ideal scenario here is for Jane Lynch to sign on for a full season of Only Murders in the Building, it does make sense to not run the risk of overusing her highly specific character. So if it has to shake out to just one episode per season, that’s a fate I can accept.

I can’t wait to see how Sazz shows up in Season 3. It’s probably a longshot to speculate on Lynch’s character being the “her” that was spoken of in the second season’s finale , considering that reveal seems like it’ll require more than a single episode to play out. She’s been an important factor in the mystery across both seasons, so she’ll no doubt fall into a similar lynch-pin mode in the upcoming episode. (Pun too intended, perhaps.)

Jane Lynch has been a key player in some truly exquisite comedy ensembles, from film collaborations with Christopher Guest like Best in Show and A Mighty Wind to episodic faves such as Glee and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Party Down 100% counts among the best.

The returning comedy even upped the ante with Season 3’s new cast members . On top of fellow returning stars Adam Scott, Ryan Hanson, Martin Starr, and Megan Mullaly, the show is bringing in new faces such as Jennifer Garner, James Marsden, Quinta Brunson and Tyrell Jackson Williams, the Brockmire standout whose brother Tyler James Williams is Brunson’s fictional would-be love interest in Abbott Elementary. Fans can see that hilarity play out on Starz on Friday nights at 9:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, stay tuned to see and hear and smell (maybe not smell) when Only Murder in the Building will return to Hulu for Season 3.