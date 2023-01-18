Only Murders In The Building Season 3 Is Filming, And Steve Martin Celebrated By Revealing A Major Guest Star

As far as star power goes, Only Murders in the Building Season 3 was already set to impress, as Paul Rudd will be recurring in the next round of episodes as Ben Glenroy, the actor viewers watched die onstage in the Season 2 finale. But with Season 3 now filming, Steve Martin, one of Only Murders’ three lead actors, has revealed another big name will be showing up. Get ready, folks, because Meryl Streep has been brought aboard the popular Hulu show.

Steve Martin, who plays Charles-Haden Savage opposite Martin Short’s Oliver Putnam and Selena Gomez’s Mabel Mora, shared the big casting announcement on Twitter. Check out Meryl Streep hanging out with Only Murders in the Building’s three lead actors and Paul Rudd.

Steve Martin’s casting revelation arrives a month after Selena Gomez talked about meeting Meryl Streep at an event while visiting The Tonight Starring Jimmy Fallon. Gomez was already starstruck, but then Streep kissed her hand, which made the Wizards of Waverly Place actress “so happy.” It’s unclear if Streep had already signed onto Only Murders in the Building Season 3 by that point or if this meeting somehow paved the way for her to be recruited right before production began, but either way, now Gomez gets to enjoy more of Streep’s company.

If Steve Martin’s post wasn’t enough for you, watch the video Selena Gomez shared hyping up Meryl Streep involvement in Only Murders in the Building’s next season.

Only Murders in the Building will mark Meryl Streep’s first role on TV since she played Mary Louise Wright in Season 2 of HBO’s Big Little Lies, although she also has a show coming up called Extrapolations that people with an Apple TV+ subscription will be able to watch. Now that we know Streep is participating in Only Murders Season 3, now we’re left to wonder specifically how she favors into this latest round of mystery-solving. Namely, is she playing a fictional version of herself or a different character?

Right now, my money’s on the first option. For one thing, Only Murders in the Building Season 1 saw Sting guest-starring as himself, who was living in the Arcadia. Then after Sting moved out, Amy Schumer took over his apartment in Season 2. So it’s entirely possible that Only Murders is keeping this gag going in Season 3, and Meryl Streep will be the latest celebrity to move into that apartment. However, with Season 3 revolving around the death of Ben Glenroy, one of the actors in Oliver Putnam’s Broadway production that Charles-Haden Savage is also acting in, don’t be surprised if the Only Murders version of Streep is another member of this play’s cast.

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 doesn’t have a release date set yet, so Hulu subscribers will just have to keep their eyes peeled on CinemaBlend for that information and other details about what’s being planned for this next round of episodes. In the meantime browse through the other best Hulu original TV shows available to watch now.