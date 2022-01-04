Starz’s Party Down Revival: 7 Quick Things We Know About The Comedy Series

It has been more than a decade since we last caught up with pink-bowtie-wearing actors-turned-caterers in the cult comedy Starz series Party Down. No one would hold anything against you if you were under the impression that the June 2010 Season 2 finale would have been the last we saw of Adam Scott, Ken Marino, and the rest of the Party Down cast together, but after a very long stretch of time, the wise-cracking sextet is back.

That’s right, soon we’ll be tuning in to Starz to watch Party Down Season 3 like its 2009 all over again and as if the past few years never really happened. Below is a quick rundown of several quick things we know about the upcoming revival of the cult comedy series about struggling actors finding a new way to support themselves in Hollywood.

(Image credit: Starz)

The Party Down Revival Cast Includes Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Jane Lynch And Martin Starr

When Party Down comes back (a date has yet to be announced), the revival will see the return of most of the show’s main stars from the first two seasons. Upon announcing the return, Starz revealed that Adam Scott (who is also one of the show’s executive producers) will be returning as Henry Pollard. Joining him will be Ken Marino as Party Down team lead Ronald Wayne “Ron” Donald, Jane Lynch as Constance Carmell, Martin Starr as Roman DeBeers, Ryan Hansen as Kyle Bradway, and Megan Mullally as Lydia Dunfree.

There hasn’t been any word on recurring cast members and guest stars at this point in time, but if the show’s first two seasons are any indication, there will surely be some notable faces popping up throughout Party Down Season 3.

(Image credit: Starz)

Original Star Lizzy Caplan Will Not Be Returning For Party Down Season 3

Although most of the original Party Down cast will be returning for the upcoming revival, one of the major stars won’t be joining them. In November 2021, Deadline reported that Lizzy Caplan, who played Casey Klein in the first two seasons, will not be around for the latest slate of episodes, but it’s not because of ill will or anything like that. According to the report, Caplan was already committed to the upcoming FX on Hulu limited series Fleishman Is in Trouble, and could not find a way to resolve the scheduling conflict.

Who knows, maybe Lizzy Caplan will pop up in a cameo or future seasons if the revival is a hit.

(Image credit: Starz)

Party Down Season 3 Will Consist Of Six 30-Minute Episodes

The first two seasons of Party Down consisted of 10 episodes apiece, but the new revival will be much shorter. In November 2021, Starz announced that Party Down Season 3 will be made up of six 30-minute episodes, nearly half the amount as the first two seasons. No details have been revealed as to what the members of Party Down will be getting themselves into during the limited series, but it is all but guaranteed to be more of the insane hijinks and situations similar to those featured in the first go-around.

(Image credit: Starz)

The Creative Team Behind The First Two Seasons Of Party Down Is Back For The Revival

Longtime fans of Party Down will be excited to hear that the creative team behind the show’s original run on Starz will be returning for the third season. When the network announced that the series had been officially given the greenlight in November 2021, it revealed that series co-creators Rob Thomas, John Enbom, Paul Rudd, and Dan Etheridge were all back as executive producers. Adam Scott, who became one of the show’s producers in Party Down Season 2, will also be serving as one of the executive producers of the revival.

On top of that, John Enbom will be taking on the duties of showrunner once again, which hopefully means the new episodes of Party Down feel just like the original.

(Image credit: Starz)

The Party Down Revival Spawned From A 2019 Reunion Of The Cast And Crew

There has been a lot of support for a Party Down revival of some sort for years now, with star Ryan Hansen even saying he’d “chop off a toe” for a movie at one point. Despite a small yet diehard group of fans, cast, and crew wanting to see the show’s characters return in some shape or form, nothing ever panned out for Party Down for a decade before everyone got back together for a panel discussion at Vulture Festival LA in November 2019.

According to Deadline, the panel featured the full Party Down cast and the executive producers who made the show a reality in the first place. During the discussion, co-creator Dan Etheridge revealed that a reunion was in the works:

I’m thinking the next year or two we’ll explore a way to get the gang back together again.

A little more than a year later, co-creator Rob Thomas said in a statement (via Vulture) that this 2019 Party Down retrospective was the catalyst for the revival before saying everyone had such a great time and wanted to find a way to get them back together again.

(Image credit: Starz)

Party Down Season 3 Has Been In The Works At Starz Since Early 2021

Although Party Down Season 3 wouldn’t receive the greenlight until November 2021, it was revealed earlier in the year that there were plans to bring comedy series back from the dead. In March 2021, The Hollywood Reporter published an article stating that the show’s executive producers were all returning for another set of episodes with most of the cast coming back as well.

(Image credit: Starz)

The Party Down Revival Is Slated To Enter Production In Early 2022

A release date (or even release window) has been yet to be announced, but the network has revealed that production on the Party Down revival will begin at some point in early 2022. With only six episodes at 30 minutes apiece, it shouldn’t take all that long to produce the third season, meaning there’s a good chance we see those iconic pink bowties and the friendly faces wearing them at some point in late 2022 or maybe early 2023 at the latest.

There is still a lot we don’t yet know about Party Down, including its premiere date, guest stars, or even what’s going to happen, but expect to hear more about that in the coming months. In the meantime, check out our updated 2022 TV schedule for everything else coming to the small screen.