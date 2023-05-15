Remember Rose And Jericho From Titans Season 2? Showrunner Greg Walker Shares How They Could Have Returned Alongside Red Hood

Back in Titans Season 2, when Esai Morales’ version of Slade Wilson, a.k.a. Deathstroke, was battling the title heroes, we also met his children, Chelsea Zhang’s Rose and Chella Man’s Jericho. While the latter was believed to have died years back, it turned out he’d transferred his consciousness into his father’s body, and during the Season 2 finale, “Nightwing,” he then jumped into Rose’s body. That was the last time we saw those characters, but Titans showrunner Greg Walker revealed in my interview with him on May 1 that there’d been conversations about bringing them back with Curran Walters’ Jason Todd, a.k.a. Red Hood.

After Walker got done talking sharing the key DC hero and villains he would have have liked to have used had Titans continued, as well as discussed certain characters who didn’t return in Season 4, I brought up where we left off with with Rose and Jericho in Season 2 and asked the showrunner where he envisioned them being now. He responded thusly:

I mean, could you imagine? What would Rose be doing now? I can imagine her and Jason Todd connecting again. We had talked about that, we were playing around with a Red Hood spinoff and bringing Rose back. Chelsea’s such an extraordinary talent, and to be able to tap into that character again and have her brother’s consciousness out there in the world to tap into as well, would be fun. Yeah, that’s a story I would love to do in Season 5. If you can get a Season 5, I’ll do it.

Although Rose and Jason formed a close bond during Titans Season 2, after he learned that she’d been secretly working for Deathstroke, he left her. Jason went on to be killed, then resurrected in Season 3, take on the identity of the Red Hood and work alongside Jonathan Crane, a.k.a. Scarecrow, before returning to aid the Titans. We last saw him in Season 4/and the entire show’s penultimate episode training Tim Drake to be the new Robin, but as Walker revealed, there was the potential of a spinoff being launched that paired Jason back with Rose, and Jericho would have been along for the ride since he was still in Rose’s body. Though now I’m wondering if a chain of events would have led to Jericho getting a new body of his own.

When Greg Walker mentioned this Rose/Jericho/Red Hood spinoff, I asked him how far along it’d gotten, and he said this:

No, we sold it. [Writers] Bryan [Edward Hill] and Rich [Hatem] were working on an outline.

Unfortunately, this spinoff never got past the conceptual stage, and this past January, it was announced that both Titans and Doom Patrol were cancelled, thus putting the kibosh on Season 5. So if the prospect of Jason Todd hanging out with Rose Wilson again, and with Jericho’s consciousness inside of her, as much as Greg Walker would be interested in telling that story, for now, you’ll just have to imagine how that would look. If you’d rather revisit what we did get from all these characters, Titans can now be streamed in its entirety with an HBO Max subscription.

Although Titans is done, the good news is that there many upcoming DC TV shows lined up for the next several years, and we’ll continue reporting on those alongside our coverage of upcoming DC movies. If you’re looking for something new to watch now, see if anything in the 2023 TV schedule catches your eye.